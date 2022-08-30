ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s Willie Geist and Wife Christina Met in Middle School! Get to Know His Longtime Spouse

By Samantha Agate
 4 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

NBC viewers have fallen in love with family man Willie Geist and his wonderful love story! The longtime news correspondent has been happily married to his wife, Christina Geist (née Sharkey), since 2003. Keep scrolling to meet his spouse.

Who Is Willie Geist’s Wife, Christina Geist?

Willie and Christina’s fairytale romance began when they were in the sixth grade at George Washington Middle School in New Jersey. They made their relationship official in high school after years of being friends. The pair ended up attending Vanderbilt University together but ultimately decided to call it quits on their relationship after graduation.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

After spending some time apart, Willie and Christina realized that their connection was too strong to ignore. They got back together in 2000.

“I remember feeling like we were getting older, and that it was time to really commit to each other or we’d lose our chance,” she told Good Housekeeping in May 2019. “Meanwhile, we were turning 25.”

The happy couple got engaged in 2002 in the school building where they first met. They walked down the aisle at their Puerto Rico wedding the following year. The lovebirds celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary by posting throwback photos from their big day on Instagram in May 2022.

What Does Christina Geist Do for Work?

The Today host is incredibly supportive of his wife and all of her business ventures! Christina founded the brand True Geist, a design firm, as well as the company Boom Box Gifts, which sells personalized memory boxes.

On top of her business ventures, the New Jersey native is a New York Times bestselling author. She wrote three children’s books: Buddy’s Bedtime Battery, Sorry, Grown-Ups, You Can’t Go to School! and Buddy’s New Buddy.

Do Willie and Christina Geist Have Any Children Together?

In addition to finding success in their careers, Willie and Christina are also parents. The couple share daughter Lucie, born in 2007, and son George, born in 2009. Both of their kids have developed a passion for reading just like their mom.

“We started at the beginning,” Christina told a Westchester mom blog in August 2022. “I remember hearing the sound of my own voice reading aloud to my daughter as an infant, and it felt strange. I had never heard myself in that context. And — wait — why was I reading to an infant again? Here we are, 15 years later, sharing books on our recent beach vacation.”

Comments / 2

