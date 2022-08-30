BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.

