KGET 17
Share your favorite Kern County Fair memories
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair is just three weeks away. Festivities begin Sept. 21 and end Oct. 2, which means you have a week and a half to make fun-filled memories with friends and family. As the count down to the Fair commences, we want...
KGET 17
Kernville Union School District taking COVID-19 precautions
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kernville Unified School District is telling parents because of high levels of COVID-19 it will not provide individual COVID-19 exposure notifications. In a notice sent Sept. 1 the district said it will reassess the situation every week. Students and staff may not be contracting...
KGET 17
17 News @ Sunrise 09/02/2022
A man is behind bars today after an hours-long standoff in Delano led to his arrest. Bakersfield police have identified the man suspected of killing a Navy veteran and prison counselor. Progress is being made on the Route Fire burning in Castaic.
KGET 17
Take advantage of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery’s Labor Day sale!
Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Guest Host Kait Hill talks to Sergio Aguilar, co-owner of Fresco Meat Market & Bakery about their upcoming Labor Day Sale. For more information call 661-444-1401, or walk in and experience the mini market for yourself at 1401 California...
KGET 17
Suspect in shooting of Benny Alcala Jr. in custody
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a shooting that killed correctional counselor Benny Alcala Jr. is in custody, according to the Kern County court system. Officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested Robert Pernell Roberts around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of South Real Road. He was booked into the Kern County Jail around 2:34 a.m. Friday, according to booking records.
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 1, 2022
The U.S. Marshals Task Force is asking for help to locate a wanted parolee at-large and Wasco gang member. Marshals are looking for Joel Arrazate, 23. He is a member of the Wasco 13 criminal street gang. He has a criminal history that includes burglary, vandalism, battery on a person and carrying a loaded firearm by a gang member.
KGET 17
Police identify suspect in killing of correctional counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Thursday identified a man wanted on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a correctional counselor outside the Target on Stockdale Highway. Robert Pernell Roberts, 29, is wanted in the Aug. 24 shooting that killed Benny Alcala, police said. He’s described as...
KGET 17
Local musician Joe Peters to sing National Anthem at Dodger Stadium
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Local musician Joe Peters joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about his music career and an exciting opportunity Friday evening. Peters will be singing the National Anthem at the Dodgers game Friday at Dodgers stadium. Peters is currently on the road and will be...
KGET 17
Biden and McCarthy give countering speeches ahead of midterm election
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday was a busy night on the campaign trail with President Joe Biden delivering a prime-time address on what he considers the fight for democracy that will be on the ballot this November. Just before, Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy gave his own counter speech in Biden’s hometown.
