NHPR
Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.
Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
WCVB
What high demand for GOP primary ballots may mean for Massachusetts governor's race
BOSTON — Secretary of State William Galvin is forecasting that about 850,000 ballots will be cast in this year's Democratic primary contests and more than 300,000 votes will be registered in the GOP contests. Galvin offered his predictions Thursday morning, a day before the pre-primary early voting period is...
NHPR
N.H. AG's office investigates anonymous mailers sent in 2nd Congressional District race
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating anonymous political mailers sent to voters in the 2nd Congressional District. The mailers were produced by Reynolds DeWalt, a Democrat-affiliated printing company based in New Bedford, Mass., according to the Attorney General’s Office, but they do not identify the person or entity responsible for the advertising, as required by state and federal law. They promoted Republican Bob Burns and cast doubt on another Republican candidate, Keene Mayor George Hansel.
These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
WMUR.com
Video: New Hampshire stands alone as only New England state without legal marijuana
VIDEO: New Hampshire stands alone as the only New England state without legal marijuana. See the recent efforts that have been made and why some officials are pushing back. >> Read the full story: New Hampshire stands alone in New England as only state without legal marijuana.
‘Free Staters’ roil New Hampshire politics in ski area spat
Controversy at a county-owned ski area has raised questions about Gov. Chris Sununu's grip on the Republican Party heading into the November elections.
laconiadailysun.com
Environmental group raps New Hampshire's solid waste plan
(The Center Square) – An environmental group that sued New Hampshire over delays in approving a solid waste plan is criticizing the state’s 10-year proposal to update garbage collection and recycling programs. In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Services, the Conservation Law Foundation said a...
WMUR.com
Doctors hope New Hampshire residents will get new COVID-19 boosters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 boosters may be available soon, and health workers in New Hampshire say they hope people take advantage of them. The Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the new boosters, which are targeted against the original virus and the omicron subvariant, and an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the boosters Thursday.
NH’s GOP 1st Congressional District Primary Tightens Up
The Republican First Congressional District race has tightened up, with Matt Mowers and Karoline Leavitt in a statistical tie in a UNH Survey Center poll, but "undecided" still has a slight lead. The new poll of 1,993 voters showed Mowers at 26%, Leavitt at 24%, and undecided with 25% and...
Republican super PAC drops $4M in New Hampshire Senate primary
National Republicans appear to be dropping millions of dollars in New Hampshire’s Senate primary, a sign that the party is intervening in a race to prevent a far-right candidate from becoming the nominee. White Mountain PAC, a super PAC that filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, has purchased...
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
mynbc5.com
Gov. Scott appoints former state police lieutenant as state's first director of violence prevention
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott has appointed former Vermont State Police lieutenant Dee Barbic as Vermont's first director of violence prevention. Barbic, who spent 26 years in law enforcement and public safety, will lead the state's Violence Prevention Taskforce, with the goal of prioritizing early interventions. “Even as...
Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite
“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
WCVB
New WCVB/UMass Amherst poll reveals favorites in primary races with election days away
BOSTON — The Massachusetts state primary election is just five days away and a new poll from WCVB's partners at UMass Amherst reveals who is favored in some of the key races. In the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, a survey of 500 voters found Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll...
Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?
Despite having essentially no competition, the former financial regulation commissioner is campaigning and fundraising vigorously, earning the support of a range of political insiders. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Pieciak is poised to become Vermont’s next treasurer. And then?.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 7 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced seven new COVID-19 deaths over the past week. There state announced 1,695 known active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday in the weekly report, down slightly from the 1,718 cases reported last week. Officials also reported 1,353 new cases over the past...
wgbh.org
New poll shows races for Massachusetts attorney general, auditor are dead heats
A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll conducted by YouGov shows that a sharp divide has formed in this year's Democratic primary contests, with some races boasting a clear favorite and others too close to call as the September 6 primary approaches. Attorney General Maura Healey leads by a wide margin in...
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire drivers prepare for Labor Day weekend traffic
New Hampshire drivers are gearing up for the Labor Day weekend traffic rush. AAA said it expects peak travel time will be Friday afternoon when commuters mix with travelers. The auto club group said to expect especially heavy traffic if you're heading to any beaches. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon as travelers return home.
New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming
There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
