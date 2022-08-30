ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NHPR

Everything you need to know about the 2022 elections in N.H.

Whether you plan to vote absentee or head to the polls this fall, we want to help you feel more prepared to cast your ballot in New Hampshire. Explore this guide for details on how to register to vote, who can cast an absentee ballot, where to look up your polling place and more.
NHPR

N.H. AG's office investigates anonymous mailers sent in 2nd Congressional District race

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating anonymous political mailers sent to voters in the 2nd Congressional District. The mailers were produced by Reynolds DeWalt, a Democrat-affiliated printing company based in New Bedford, Mass., according to the Attorney General’s Office, but they do not identify the person or entity responsible for the advertising, as required by state and federal law. They promoted Republican Bob Burns and cast doubt on another Republican candidate, Keene Mayor George Hansel.
97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Oldest Counties in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to learn more about the towns that make up our beloved state. A recent look at the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire revealed that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
State
New Hampshire State
laconiadailysun.com

Environmental group raps New Hampshire's solid waste plan

(The Center Square) – An environmental group that sued New Hampshire over delays in approving a solid waste plan is criticizing the state’s 10-year proposal to update garbage collection and recycling programs. In a letter to the state Department of Environmental Services, the Conservation Law Foundation said a...
WMUR.com

Doctors hope New Hampshire residents will get new COVID-19 boosters

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Updated COVID-19 boosters may be available soon, and health workers in New Hampshire say they hope people take advantage of them. The Food and Drug Administration last week authorized the new boosters, which are targeted against the original virus and the omicron subvariant, and an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the boosters Thursday.
POLITICO

Republican super PAC drops $4M in New Hampshire Senate primary

National Republicans appear to be dropping millions of dollars in New Hampshire’s Senate primary, a sign that the party is intervening in a race to prevent a far-right candidate from becoming the nominee. White Mountain PAC, a super PAC that filed Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission, has purchased...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Op-Ed: Gov. Sununu is a Hypocrite

“Hypocrite” is an ugly word, but it fits Gov. Sununu. Repeatedly he and his economic cronies use our tax money to benefit themselves. Examples come easily to mind. Governor Sununu accepted a $31,000 pay increase after he twice vetoed minimum wages that would have benefited millions of workers. Notice, he uses our tax money to benefit himself while he denies help to Granite Staters who are fighting hard to make a living. He befits himself while he lets other suffer: Hypocrite!
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire drivers prepare for Labor Day weekend traffic

New Hampshire drivers are gearing up for the Labor Day weekend traffic rush. AAA said it expects peak travel time will be Friday afternoon when commuters mix with travelers. The auto club group said to expect especially heavy traffic if you're heading to any beaches. Traffic is also expected to be heavy late Monday afternoon as travelers return home.
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire and Maine Seacoast Stays in a Severe Drought, but Relief is Coming

There's not much change to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps for the Seacoast, but Wednesday's rain could make a difference in the next report. The latest report issued on Thursday continues to have most of Strafford and York Counties and all of Rockingham County under a severe drought. Essex County in Masachusetts is in a severe drought. The report includes rainfall through Tuesday morning.
