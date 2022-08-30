ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Replacement Broward School Board members sworn in

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbEOd_0hbWpYY600

Replacement Broward School Board members sworn in 02:57

MIAMI – The Broward County Public School Board has four new school board members.

Governor Ron DeSantis' appointees were promptly sworn in at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.  They were selected as a result of a grand jury's report that recommended the removal of four sitting board members due to incompetence and malfeasance.

"I am honored and grateful the governor has entrusted me with the privilege," Ryan Reiter said as he addressed the audience after his swear in.

Shortly after all four men were sworn in, the school board chose new appointee, Torey Alson as chair, and Lori Alhadeff as vice-chair.

Alhadeff's daughter, Alyssa, was among those killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglass shooting.

"I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to bring back trust, respect and accountability," she said.

Because the appointees are filling elected seats, their time will be short, with some seats going up this November or within the next two years.

"I'm not closing my law firm to do this, so it's going to be a busy period of time. But here, there is a lot of challenges," Kevin Tynan said.

He's a former school board member and practicing lawyer.  He told CBS4 the grand jury report will provide a road map for security, but they're also now walking into budget season.

"How we spend our dollars is probably the most important thing we can accomplish," Tynan said.

Manuel Serrano, a former baseball player and business owner, knows his time is short. He is planning to review the latest proposals on the table.

"Students and parents, first, academic achievement.  I'm going to keep repeating it, with real metrics. Safety, we need to continually address it and have action plans," he said.

Torey Alston is also another businessman as well as a former Broward County commissioner. He thinks the district is in a crisis.

"As we look at the math, writing, reading scores, for all different demographics, so we're in crisis. You need a solid board that understands governing, who understands their role of oversight and their fiduciary responsibility."

The appointees have experience in diverse fields. Reiter comes from construction and military service.  He's hoping to address infrastructure issues, but also wants to be there for teachers.

"It is a really delicate balance and so this board is going to really work hard to do that and we're going to support them as much as we can," he said.

Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco was also at the meeting.  She's been critical of the grand jury report and of the governor's decision but is looking forward to working with the new appointees.

"They all came out with very positive remarks, number one for the children safety. And I was happy to see that they acknowledged not just students, but the parents, the community taxpayers and the employees," she told CBS4.

Fucsco went on to say further that the union supports new candidates for the open seats coming up in November, including Donna Korn who was suspended due to the report.

Comments / 0

Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Governor Ron DeSantis removed Broward School Board Members

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. Governor Ron DeSantis removed Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray, and Laurie Rich Levinson from office after the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury recommended that they be removed due to incompetence, neglect of duty, and abuse of authority. Even four years after the events of February 14, 2018, the Grand Jury’s final report found that a safety-related alarm at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “was and is such a low priority that it remains uninstalled at multiple schools,” and “students continue to be educated in unsafe, aging, decrepit, moldy buildings that were supposed to have been renovated years ago.” The Grand Jury was tasked with investigating four issues, including whether public entities and school officials committed fraud and deception by mismanaging school safety funds. The statewide grand jury concluded in its final report that these board members mismanaged the SMART Program, a multimillion-dollar bond specifically solicited for school safety and renovation initiatives. The Jury also discovered that the Board was aware of serious problems with the SMART Program. In its final report, the Statewide Grand Jury recommended that four current school board members be removed from office.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Commissioner Joe Martinez arrested, a new Broward School Board, and the restoration of a historic hotel

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez was arrested for two felony charges linked to alleged unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Unlawful compensation is different to bribery, but the concept remains the same. An elected official is not allowed to accept direct payments from parties they are trying to help. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle called it a “pay to play”.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Crist's running mate strikes back, says DeSantis threatens educational freedom

At a Pembroke Pines restaurant Karla Hernandez-Mats, head of the Miami-Dade teachers union, spoke with supporters of the democratic gubernatorial candidate. Charlie Crist’s pick for Lieutenant Governor made multiple stops in South Florida this week. Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the choice within hours of the announcement that the Miami teacher would become his opponent’s running mate.
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

GOVERNOR HAS REMOVED A DULY ELECTED STATE ATTORNEY AND 4 BROWARD SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS IS SHERIFF TONY NEXT

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-Governor Ron DeSantis has removed five elected officials from their positions this year. A Florida state attorney and four Broward County school board members. Florida Bulldog is questioning if Sheriff Tony is next and raises some valid questions. Florida Bulldog uncovered that Sheriff Tony shot and killed a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrenders to authorities

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez surrendered to jail Tuesday morning on corruption charges involving $15,000 in payments from a business owner facing code violations.Click here to read the Arrest Warrant Affidavit. Martinez, who has served on the County Commission off and on since 2000, is charged with unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation, according to an arrest warrant. Both are third-degree felonies punishable by up to five years in prison each.Martinez, 64, surrendered at a county jail Tuesday and has already pledged to fight the charges. He is likely to be suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lori Alhadeff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

What's open & closed on Labor Day 2022

MIAMI- Is it time to fire up that grill? Yes, grocery stores will be open on Monday, September 5, on Labor Day, and here's what else is open and closed throughout South Florida on that day:Federal offices: Closed.State offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward County offices: Closed.Miami-Dade and Broward courts: Closed.Public schools, colleges, universities: No Classes.Stock markets: Closed.Libraries: Closed. but online access remains open. Post offices: Closed; no deliveries.Banks: Branches will not be open, ATM's will still be available. Tri-Rail: Weekend schedule. Customer service call center open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.Miami-Dade and Broward Transit: Sunday schedule for both counties.Garbage collection: Normal trash collection schedule in effect for both Miami-Dade and Broward.Grocery stores and malls: Open.Walmart: Open regular hours.Target: Open regular hours, pharmacies will be closed.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Witness: Parkland school shooter struggled in middle school

FORT LAUDERDALE - Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz struggled academically and behaviorally in middle school, laughing uncontrollably and blurting out inappropriate comments in class, destroying a bathroom sink and getting low grades, a former counselor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for massacring 17 people. Jessica Clark Flournoy, who worked with special education students, testified that when she initially met with Cruz in sixth grade at Westglades Middle School in 2011, he tried hard to get good grades, behave and make friends but he struggled. Cruz, who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, had trouble focusing and staying organized, she...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial is arrested in effort to halt school threat

Broward Sheriff’s Gregory Tony said his investigators were able to get a potential school shooter off the street by nabbing him for defacing the shrine for Parkland shooting victims near the site of the high school. Tony said Robert Mondragon, 29, of Margate, has been “popping up on the radar since 2013″ and he has a “desire to create an active shooter event in our school system.” The evidence ...
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#Teachers Union#School Safety#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Broward School Board#The School Board
CBS Miami

Judge: Jury in Parkland shooter's trial can see swastikas Nikolas Cruz drew in class

FORT LAUDERDALE - The defense team for the convicted Parkland mass shooter asked the judge to declare a mistrial at his sentencing trial over a decision to allow the jury to see swastika drawings he made nearly a decade ago.Judge Elizabeth Scherer denied the motion.The jury then heard from a former 8th grade language arts teacher who kept notes and documents from the time the shooter was in her class from 2013 to 2014."He made me uncomfortable and was on my radar," said Carrie Yon, who testified remotely Thursday explaining her first impressions of the shooter when he attended Westglades Middle...
PARKLAND, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

FIU Embrace providing meaningful education to students with developmental disabilities so they can work and live independently

MIAMI – A local university helps young adults find their inner light.  FIU Embrace provides students with developmental disabilities with meaningful education and the tools to work and live independently.A program one parent says changed the ball game for her son."When we came here, it opened the door for everything," said Sandra Fertil, mother of FIU Embrace student Marcel.27-year-old Marcel has cerebral palsy.  And before enrolling at FIU Embrace in 2019, his mom worried about his future.  "What will happen to him after we are gone," shared Sandra.  "That was a great concern."Marcel was born premature, weighing one pound and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade and Broward among counties to get money for electric buses

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said this week that $68 million will be divided among 13 counties moving from diesel to electric buses.The money, coming from Florida's share of a 2016 settlement between Volkswagen and the U.S. Department of Justice over emissions violations, is expected to cover the costs of 227 electric buses in Alachua, Broward, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough, Leon, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Orange, Palm Beach, Pasco and Pinellas counties. The state previously announced that money from its $166 million share of the $14.7 billion Volkswagen settlement would go to school districts in Broward, Manatee, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach, Pinellas and Sarasota counties to buy 218 electric school buses. Also, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced this month that $42 million was headed to the Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, Lee County and the state for low- and no-emission buses, equipment and worker training.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Miami

Neighbor testifies in Parkland school shooter trial

FORT LAUDERDALE – A neighbor testified Wednesday at the Parkland shooter's sentencing trial that he tried to warn the shooter's adoptive mother that he had problems. But he says she would not listen. Paul Gold says he lived next door to the shooter's family when the shooter was 9 or 10 years old. "The refrigerator was empty, the cupboards were empty," Gold said, believing the family was strapped financially.Gold also said he believed the shooter or his brother had damaged their home breaking a door, mirror and hitting a wall.   He said the shooter had trouble making friends, was developmentally behind and had a short fuse. "He would lose his temper, and snap," he said.Gold had little contact with the shooter after he moved, although he says he drove the shooter to his mother's funeral service at the end of 2017. He says the shooter was upset that few people came to the service. Several weeks later he would enter his former high school and kill 17 people.Prosecutors challenged Gold's credibility, playing a jailhouse phone call with the shooter where he's heard trying to convince him to tell his story on the big screen. "I don't know if I would want that," the shooter replies.
PARKLAND, FL
CBS Miami

Affordability the main goal of Miami-Dade housing projects under construction right now

MIAMI – County dollars are being put to use to create affordable housing for thousands of people. CBS4's Ashley Dyer went along with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to look at some of the projects under construction right now.  The goal of the new construction: affordability.For years only people making the bare minimum could qualify for affordable housing but with so many families struggling, the standards are changing.  Now families of four making anywhere from $29,000-$136,000 can qualify for affordable housing."People can't afford to stay here.  They're living in cars, they're leaving town or doubling up," says Cava.Finding a reasonably...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami-Dade businesses next to benefit from sewer expansion project

MAIMI - More than 100 businesses in North Miami-Dade will be next to receive sewer system expansions through the county's Connect 2 Protect program. "We cannot flourish and develop without this so we're super happy for that," said Gustavo Lumer, principal of Lumer Real Estate. Gustavo Lumer is one of several business owners who came together to create a "special benefit area" in the Ojus community to fund the project which will convert 107 business parcels from septic tanks to the county's sanitary sewage system. By connecting to county sanitary sewer infrastructure, properties located within the Ojus sanitary sewer expansion area, will have...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Health advisory for six beaches in south Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Six beaches in south Florida are under a health advisory watch after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Monday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
80K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy