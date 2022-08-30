ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Baltimore couple arrested for alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- An engaged couple from Baltimore was arrested Tuesday on charges related to their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to federal court records. Carrie Ann Williams and Tyrone McFadden Jr. are charged with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building and related charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man, 59, critically wounded in East Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Wednesday just before noon. The shooting happened in the 7900 block of South Maryland around 11:45 a.m. Police said the 59-year-old victim was outside when he heard shots and felt pain. He...
CHICAGO, IL

