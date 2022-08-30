Read full article on original website
CANG: A challenging environment for the company as its model evolves in 2022. Revenues were roughly in line with expectations in Q2. Adjusting our price target to reflect lower revenues & margins.
Cango CANG reported second quarter 2022 results last night and as expected the COVID related shutdowns of April and May had a material impact on the company. The revenue mix continues to migrate toward the auto trading business which presently is a very low margin business and when coupled with additional investments in new business initiatives resulted in a significant loss of RMB286 million in the quarter ($42.7 million USD).
NVIDIA: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NVIDIA NVDA. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share. On Wednesday, NVIDIA will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Presidio Property Trust Declares Third-Quarter 2022 Dividend and Adopts Variable Dividend Policy
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / SQFT SQFTP))) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or the "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.02 per share on its Series A Common Stock for the third quarter of 2022.
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
SCOPE CARBON CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON CSE
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000.
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Havertys Announces Participation in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVT announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022. Management will host 1x1 investor...
NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing
NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
How About Receiving Monthly Dividend Payments? 2 REITs And 1 Energy Company To Consider
As high returns are harder to come by today than in the past two years, investing in dividend stocks that pay distributions monthly is a big advantage, as most firms tend to pay dividends quarterly. Although a high dividend yield may be attractive, investors should seek companies with strong fundamentals...
Dividend Cuts Could Be Right Around The Corner For These 3 REITs
Orchid Island Capital Corp. ORC is a finance company that acquires, invests in and offers financing from U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Florida mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) initiated an IPO in March 2013 at a price of $14.50. Its monthly dividend of $0.135 returned an approximate annual yield of 11%.
CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
