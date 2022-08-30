Hideki Matsuyma 'rejects $300-400million from LIV Golf' to remain loyal to the PGA Tour as six new names, including Open champion Cam Smith, bolt to the Saudi-backed series

Hideki Matsuyama reportedly rejected a nine-figure payday to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The Japanese star had long been linked to the Saudi breakaway and would have been a major coup for LIV Golf.

But LIV Golf missed out on the massive capture as the 2021 Masters champion reportedly turned down a huge payday to remain loyal to the PGA Tour.

Following the conclusion of the Tour's season with the playoffs finale Sunday, Matsuyama, the current world No. 16, confirmed he was not among those intending to bolt after cashing in from the FedEx Cup.

Matsuyama was reportedly torn between his legacy - being the first player from Japan to win a men's major - and ditching his establish Tour career, which includes eight wins, for a cash grab, according to the New York Post.

And said cash grab is a huge one to have foregone with Matsuyama being offered a figure in the $300-400million range, according to Dan Rapoport.

The biggest fee reported to have been rejected was the $700-800m offered to 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson jumped ship for $200m, while Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and latest defector Cameron Smith earned $100m for joining the breakaway league.

Smith, the world No. 2, is the biggest name to have joined LIV Golf to date signing up alongside fellow Australian Marc Leishman, just days before LIV Golf's upcoming event in Boston this week.

Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Tringale, Harold Varner III and Anirban Lahiri are also joining taking the total up to six new golfers moving across.

Smith, who won The Open last month, has been the subject of rumors about jumping to the upstart tour for weeks has now finally been announced. He also won The Players Championship in March.

The latest defection over to LIV Golf is set to have major repercussions on the Presidents Cup.

British Open champion Cameron Smith is the latest big name to have defected to LIV Golf

With the defectors likely not allowed to play on the International team against the United States at Quail Hollow in North Carolina in late September as the PGA Tour has already suspended defectors.

International team captain Trevor Immelman has lost two of his automatic picks Smith and world No. 19 Nieman and potential captain's picks Leishman and Lahiri.

However, the 2008 Masters champion can still rely on Matsuyama along with Sunjae Im and veteran Adam Scott, who is set for his 10th appearance, to rally the troops against Davis Love III's Team USA.

Matsuyama joins Cameron Young, the world No. 17, in staying with the PGA Tour after having talks with LIV Golf about joining the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

Young, speaking after the last round of the Tour Championship on Sunday, admitted he had been tempted by LIV but after Rory McIlroy and Woods spearheaded proposals to make the PGA Tour better, decided to stay.