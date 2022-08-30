ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
70-year-old perishes in rollover truck crash on SR63

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A single-vehicle accident in the area of State Road 63 claimed the life of a Shelburn man Tuesday morning. Indiana State Police says it happened along County Road 1075 North around 10:45 a.m.

Investigators believe Allen L. Clough, 70, lost control of his pickup truck, causing it to veer off road and into an earth embankment. Police say the truck then began to roll, eventually coming to a rest on its top. Police think a structural issue with the truck caused Clough to lose control.

Authorities say the accident left him with fatal injuries. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. The accident is still under investigation.

WEHT/WTVW

