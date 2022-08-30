Read full article on original website
Related
WKRC
Local mother with heart failure given gift of life through cutting-edge technology
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough in heart care that keeps the heart pumping from outside the body is helping to keep a local mother alive. Her name is Kierra Hodge, and her daughter, Kaydence, is now almost two years old. Both her heart and her kidneys are failing. Local 12...
WKRC
Former interim city manager reaches settlement agreement with city, gets major payout
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - John Curp, the former interim city manager, will receive more than $435,000 in severance. This comes a day after the Cincinnati City Council unanimously approved Sheryl Long to be the new city manager. Curp's last day was Friday. He will not stay on under Long. “I thank...
WKRC
Deputies seize $750K worth of fentanyl and guns, arrest 3 in Middletown raid
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County deputies say a raid has gotten $750,000 worth of fentanyl and guns off the streets. Three people were arrested after a search warrant at a home on Cribbs Avenue in Middletown. Investigators arrested Mainer Feliz of Middletown and a man from New Jersey and...
WKRC
Richmond Police Officer Burton transferred to hospice facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Richmond Police Department provided an update Saturday afternoon on the condition of Officer Seara Burton. Burton was shot Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. She was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she had remained in critical condition. On Thursday, she was taken off life support.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Cincinnati City Council votes unanimously to approve Long as city manager
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati assistant city manager Sheryl Long is no longer the assistant. Cincinnati City Council unanimously voted to approve her for the city manager at its Thursday meeting. The search was down to Long and interim city manager, John Curp. The vote to approve Long followed Mayor Aftab...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE holds Name Your Price Adoption event
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This Labor Day weekend, you can name your own adoption fee and bring home a pet that's at least six months old. Cincinnati Animal Care said it took in nearly 500 animals in August alone and is out of space. Cincinnati Animal CARE is holding the adoption...
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
WKRC
Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRC
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
WKRC
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
WKRC
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Joey Votto (the dog) finds home after being fostered by Reds' player and girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lucky dog named after Cincinnati baseball legend Joey Votto has found a forever home. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society announced the adoption on Facebook Thursday. Reds infielder Jonathan India and his girlfriend, Daniella, had been fostering the dog since May, and drove hours to take...
WKRC
Local college and elementary school partner to give students extra help, experience
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local college and elementary school are working together to give elementary students extra help, and college students real world experience. Twice a week, 17 students from Mount Saint Joseph University will come to C.O. Harrison Elementary for their math practicum. The college sophomores are paired up...
WKRC
Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
WKRC
Police investigating double shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene near the University of Cincinnati main campus around 1:40 a.m. Authorities have not said what happened or how severe the victims' injuries are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Rat Pack Labor Day weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rat Pack is back! The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is bringing you the classics from Sinatra, Martin, and Davis, Jr. KSO conductor J.R. Cassidy talks about the songs and the singers he's found to take on these classics this Labor Day weekend.
WKRC
Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
WKRC
Terror Town to open for the Halloween season in Clermont County
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) – Terror Town is opening up its 2022 season on September 2. The immersive attraction is located near Williamsburg. It is set as a town in the 19th century with different horror-themed shops for vendors. It also has a haunted trail in the back. Owners...
WKRC
Clermont Co. man faces involuntary manslaughter, other charges in missing man case
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Clermont County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and other charges in the case of a man missing for nearly nine months. Zachary Scott is already serving a 200-day sentence for lying to investigators. Roger "Shane" Bruce...
Comments / 0