ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
wfyi.org

Rokita takes aim at ESG investing, even as Indiana law already bans it

There’s no evidence that Indiana taxpayer dollars are being invested using what’s known as environmental, social and governance, or ESG considerations. But Attorney General Todd Rokita said he wants to assure Hoosiers that’s true. ESG investing is a growing practice in which investors consider the environmental and...
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation

The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Indiana Health
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Community Policy