wfyi.org
IU Health prepares to provide abortion care after Indiana's near-total ban takes effect
Indiana’s largest health care system said it’s prepared to continue offering legal abortion care after the state’s ban takes effect Sept. 15. IU Health leaders said they’ve spent the last month developing guidance and supports for providers. Dr. David Ingram, IU Health chief medical officer, said...
Alliance to Buttigieg: Reject Indiana's inequitable electric vehicle plan
An alliance demands the federal government reject Indiana’s electric vehicle charging plan due to equity concerns. It also asked U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to tour places where it said the chargers should be placed — and see what opportunities it could open up for those communities.
Rokita takes aim at ESG investing, even as Indiana law already bans it
There’s no evidence that Indiana taxpayer dollars are being invested using what’s known as environmental, social and governance, or ESG considerations. But Attorney General Todd Rokita said he wants to assure Hoosiers that’s true. ESG investing is a growing practice in which investors consider the environmental and...
Indiana State Nursing Board changes policies to address federal law violation
The Indiana State Nursing Board has agreed to change its policies to address its violation of federal law. The U.S. Department of Justice found earlier this year that a program to help rehabilitate and monitor nurses with substance use disorders violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. That’s because the board wouldn’t allow nurses who use medication in their recovery to participate in the program.
Study: People struggling to pay energy bills engage in 'risky' behaviors to cope
Unable to load the audio player. People struggling to pay their energy bills are more likely to do risky, sometimes dangerous things to keep the lights on, stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. That’s according to a new study from Indiana University’s Energy Justice Lab.
Police increase traffic patrols, sobriety checkpoints through Labor Day with federal money
Nationally, the first three months of 2022 saw more people die in motor vehicle crashes than any first quarter over the last 20 years. State and local police across Indiana will conduct more traffic patrols and sobriety checkpoints through Labor Day. The increased enforcement efforts – centered around the holiday...
