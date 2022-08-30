ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevy Chase Village, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon

Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
ffxnow.com

Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia

A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
TYSONS, VA
thedcpost.com

Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast

Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chevy Chase Village, MD
Local
Maryland Business
City
North Bethesda, MD
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
City
Gaithersburg, MD
fox5dc.com

Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary

WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

An All-Day Brunch Restaurant—With Dog Cabanas—Opens on 14th Street

Like many restaurateurs, Butter Me Up owner Andre McCain aims to please his neighborhood clientele. In Shaw, the all-day-brunch concept serves all-day bottomless mimosas for the cool kids. At Montgomery Mall, a spinoff sells French toast sticks for the actual kids. And at McCain’s first standalone Butter Me Up on 14th Street, there are canine cabanas for millennials without kids. The restaurant opens for two- and four-legged patrons on Friday, September 2.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date For Germantown Location

Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location almost two years ago at Federal Plaza in Rockville. In November we let you know that the bakery, known for its long box of cookies, would be opening a second location– near Wegmans at The Shops at Seneca Meadows shopping center in Germantown. An opening date of Friday, September 9th has been posted on Google and was confirmed by an employee of the Rockville location on Wednesday evening.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Will Chase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Alcoholic Beverages#Advertising#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Amazon Com#Amazon Fresh#Office Depot#The Chevy Chase Lake#Amc#Mall Macguffins Bar#Bethesda Bagels#Bethesda Row
Eater

A New Chevy Chase Food Hall Saves One Stall for a ‘Shark Tank’-Style Winner

Alexandria-based Common Plate Hospitality (CPH) will fill its first-ever food hall with offerings from established local talent — and one culinary underdog winner of a televised competition it’s calling “Stall Wars.”. The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place debuts in December in a 10,300-square-foot stretch formerly occupied...
BETHESDA, MD
ffxnow.com

Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August

There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

6303 Hil Mar Drive Unit 9

Beautiful Updated 2BR/1BA Top Floor Condo in Westwood Park! - Beautiful Updated 2BR/1BA Top Floor Condo in Westwood Park! Condo is freshly painted with rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, and laundry/storage area with a washer/dryer included. The fully equipped kitchen features a pantry closet, updated countertops, tiled floors, and updated stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The full hall bath has tiled floors, a tiled tub enclosure, and updated fixtures. The condo has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and gym. patio for an entertaining, gated community, and park/playground!
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mymcmedia.org

Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize

Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers

Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy