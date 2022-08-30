Read full article on original website
Man Disappears 3 Days Before He's Set To TestifyJeffery MacCatonsville, MD
Washington Goes 43 Straight Games Without a Starter WinningIBWAAWashington, DC
Titanic Clips With 8k Rms: New DetailsDwayne
Washington D.C. Police Searching For "Critically Missing" Mother And Her Two ChildrenThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
DC Attorney General Sues Billionaire In $100 Million Tax Evasion CaseTaxBuzzWashington, DC
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (September 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Malia’s Kitchen held the grand opening of its new Montgomery Mall food terrace location on Thursday, September 1. Malia’s is in the space that was previously occupied by Lazzaro’s Authentic Italian Deli and Big Al’s Sub Shop. Malia’s Kitchen serves soul food and seafood, which they describe as the best “homemade” down home cooking in the DMV. Items on their menu includes crab cakes, fried chicken, fried fish, and BBQ.
mocoshow.com
Kentlands Update: What’s Open, What’s Coming Soon
Burton’s Grill & Bar opened earlier this summer nearly three years after it was first announced. The restaurant’s opening was delayed several years by the COVID-19 pandemic and later supply chain issues. The 5,000 square foot restaurant serves lunch and dinner and has seating capacity for 196 patrons, including a 106 seat dining room, 44-seat bar, and an outdoor patio that seats 46.
ffxnow.com
Revolving Kura Sushi bar now open in Tysons, its first in Virginia
A new sushi restaurant is rolling out in Tysons. Kura Sushi welcomed dine-in customers to its 40th U.S. location and first in Virginia at noon today (Thursday). It initially opened its doors at 8461 Leesburg Pike, Suite C, last night (Wednesday) exclusively for takeout service. “We are thrilled to bring...
thedcpost.com
Best Seafood Markets in Washington DC: Create Your Home-Made Feast
Seafood enthusiasts would always appreciate enjoying seafood dishes at a nice restaurant. But they can also find great joy in cooking their own with fresh ingredients. These are the best seafood markets in Washington DC in our opinion. Jessie Taylor Seafood. Address: 1100 Maine Ave, SW Washington DC. Phone: (202)...
Washington, D.C. becomes first city to have Amazon lockers at police stations
WASHINGTON, D.C.–(DC News Now) Amazon and Metropolitan Police are teaming up to reduce thefts of packages delivered to people’s homes. The Sixth District Headquarters on Hayes Street NE is where the online retailer set up a locker where customers can pick up their packages. Another locker sits at the substation on Pennsylvania SE. “Customers tell […]
fox5dc.com
Black L.U.V. Festival returns to Fort Dupont Park for 25th anniversary
WASHINGTON - The Black L.U.V. (Love.Unity.Vision.) Festival, being held in D.C. on Saturday, is celebrating the best of Black culture, arts, entertainment, and activism from across the DMV. The festival is returning to the Fort Dupont Park Amphitheatre, where it started 25 years ago, on Saturday from 2 p.m. until...
Washingtonian.com
An All-Day Brunch Restaurant—With Dog Cabanas—Opens on 14th Street
Like many restaurateurs, Butter Me Up owner Andre McCain aims to please his neighborhood clientele. In Shaw, the all-day-brunch concept serves all-day bottomless mimosas for the cool kids. At Montgomery Mall, a spinoff sells French toast sticks for the actual kids. And at McCain’s first standalone Butter Me Up on 14th Street, there are canine cabanas for millennials without kids. The restaurant opens for two- and four-legged patrons on Friday, September 2.
mocoshow.com
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date For Germantown Location
Crumbl Cookies opened its first MoCo location almost two years ago at Federal Plaza in Rockville. In November we let you know that the bakery, known for its long box of cookies, would be opening a second location– near Wegmans at The Shops at Seneca Meadows shopping center in Germantown. An opening date of Friday, September 9th has been posted on Google and was confirmed by an employee of the Rockville location on Wednesday evening.
FOUND: Missing Au Pair, working in Bethesda, located unharmed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — UPDATE: Montgomery County Police said Fanisa Mthembi were found safe and unharmed Friday. The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for the public's help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago when she ordered a ride to the airport but never made it to her flight.
Dream home turns nightmarish after newly built property riddled with issues
BRANDYWINE, Md. — From the outside, Adrienne Hawkins’ newly built home in Brandywine, Maryland complements the other large, seemingly pristine homes in the neighborhood. But upon entering the house, you're greeted with a different picture. “The moment you step-in, you realize more work needs to be done,” Hawkins...
DC is 1st US city allowing Amazon pickups amid increased package thefts
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department installed new Amazon lockers amid rising package theft in the city in a program that could be expanded.
bethesdamagazine.com
Local nature conservancy group reports high E. coli levels in Little Falls Branch, Willett Branch streams
This story was updated at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 2, 2022, to include information from WSSC. A nature conservancy group in Bethesda says it is concerned about high levels of E. coli bacteria that it has discovered this summer while testing at various locations of the Willett Branch and Little Falls Branch streams.
Eater
A New Chevy Chase Food Hall Saves One Stall for a ‘Shark Tank’-Style Winner
Alexandria-based Common Plate Hospitality (CPH) will fill its first-ever food hall with offerings from established local talent — and one culinary underdog winner of a televised competition it’s calling “Stall Wars.”. The Heights Food Hall at Wisconsin Place debuts in December in a 10,300-square-foot stretch formerly occupied...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in August
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 7972 Georgetown Pike (McLean) — 8 BD/8.5 BA...
mocoshow.com
Amazon Fresh to Open Second MoCo Location on September 1, According to Report
Amazon Fresh will open its second Montgomery County location at 8531 Chevy Chase Lake Terrace on Thursday, September 1, according to a BizJournals report. This will Also be the second Amazon Fresh in Chevy Chase with additional MoCo locations coming to Gaithersburg and White Oak. According to the article, Chevy...
themunchonline.com
6303 Hil Mar Drive Unit 9
Beautiful Updated 2BR/1BA Top Floor Condo in Westwood Park! - Beautiful Updated 2BR/1BA Top Floor Condo in Westwood Park! Condo is freshly painted with rich hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room, separate dining room, and laundry/storage area with a washer/dryer included. The fully equipped kitchen features a pantry closet, updated countertops, tiled floors, and updated stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The full hall bath has tiled floors, a tiled tub enclosure, and updated fixtures. The condo has 2 spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet storage space. Neighborhood amenities include a pool and gym. patio for an entertaining, gated community, and park/playground!
nypressnews.com
Restored Washington, D.C. canal welcomes visitors
After a massive restoration, the C&O Canal in Washington, D.C. is now welcoming visitors again for an important history lesson. Nancy Chen has more.
mymcmedia.org
Gaithersburg Couple Wins $1 Million Lottery Prize
Talk about having a lucky day. A Gaithersburg couple recently won the Maryland Lottery playing the Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off and became millionaires. The 51-year-old woman, whose name was not identified by the Maryland Lottery, purchased the scratch-off ticket with her husband at the 7-Eleven located at 7980 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. She nicknamed herself and her husband for the lottery as the “Double Winners.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Police Blotter: Seven vehicle thefts, jewelry store burglary reported in Silver Spring area
Bethesda area (including North Bethesda, Bethesda, Chevy Chase, Potomac, Kensington) Parts were taken from two vehicles between Aug. 16 and 18. The thefts occurred in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace and the 8600 block of Jones Mill Road. Force was reported. Parts were taken from four vehicles...
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
