ShelterBox deploys team to flood-ravaged Pakistan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - ShelterBox, an emergency disaster relief organization based in Santa Barbara, announced Tuesday that it is deploying an emergency team to Pakistan.

"With roughly a third of the country underwater, the humanitarian need in Pakistan from this climate fueled disaster is staggering -- and it will only grow," said Kerri Murray, ShelterBox President.

Catastrophic flooding is impacting more than 33 million people or 15% of the population across Pakistan and has killed more than 1,160 people since mid-June with many homes sinking or swept away.

The ShelterBox team is expected to arrive this week and once there, will remain in the region for quite awhile, working with local partners to assess shelter and other humanitarian needs. The group will also help map a response to the crisis.

The global non-profit has aid items prepositioned in the region.

ShelterBox revealed Tuesday that of Pakistan's 160 districts, 116 are affected by the flooding; 66 have declared a "calamity."

Hardest hit areas will be prioritized, including Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and, Balochistan.

More monsoon storms are in the forecast.

Similar flooding catastrophes in Pakistan, including in 2010, prompted a response from ShelterBox.

Click here If you would like to make a donation to ShelterBox or learn more about the organization.

