WOLF
AG Shapiro fights to protect airline travelers ahead of busy holiday weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro has called on Congress to allow state attorneys general to enforce state and federal consumer protections for airline travelers. Shapiro has joined along with a multistate coalition of attorneys general on the issue. The request comes after attorneys general received thousands...
WOLF
One-time pardoning project erasing minor marijuana convictions starts today in PA
Today it was announced by Governor Tom Wolf, and Lieutenant John Fetterman that there will be a one-time, large pardoning project that will help people with minor, non-violent marijuana criminal convictions, according to a press release. "I have repeatedly called on our Republican-led General Assembly to support the legalization of...
WOLF
Man convicted for voluntary manslaughter in deadly Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — Continuing coverage on a Wilkes-Barre shooting from two years ago. The man charged in the deadly shooting on North Main St. in 2020 has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault. According to our new gathering partners at the Times Leader--Dazon...
WOLF
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
