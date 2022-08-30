Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week.

The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. This event will feature the full hitch from 5-7 p.m.

On Thursday, the Clydesdales will be at 408 Evans Street for the Pirate Football Kickoff Party at the State Theater. One horse will be featured between 6:30-8:30 pm.

The next event featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales in Greenville will be in Uptown Greenville around 208 East 3rd Street between noon and 2 pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the full hitch will be at the Dowdy Ficklen Stadium by the Tailgate trails in the parking lot and going all the way into the stadium. This appearance will be for the college football opener between East Carolina and NC State, which starts at noon at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.

