ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gIztf_0hbWguS500

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities.

The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week.

The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. This event will feature the full hitch from 5-7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s5RoK_0hbWguS500

On Thursday, the Clydesdales will be at 408 Evans Street for the Pirate Football Kickoff Party at the State Theater. One horse will be featured between 6:30-8:30 pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geC93_0hbWguS500

The next event featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales in Greenville will be in Uptown Greenville around 208 East 3rd Street between noon and 2 pm on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkGv4_0hbWguS500

On Saturday, the full hitch will be at the Dowdy Ficklen Stadium by the Tailgate trails in the parking lot and going all the way into the stadium. This appearance will be for the college football opener between East Carolina and NC State, which starts at noon at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Freeboot Friday gets big weekend started in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You’ve got food, fun and music. Now, all we need is some football. Freeboot Friday kicked off with lots of people enjoying the entertainment, which featured national recording star Uncle Kracker. There was a lot to see and do for the thousands who were in the Uptown Greenville area having some […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU game day: Family, fun, a friendly rivalry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fans of the East Carolina Pirates and N.C. State Wolfpack gathered in the lots surrounding Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, all to tailgate and support their teams for the first college football game of the season. Some ECU fans drove across town, others across the country, all to see their prized Pirates take on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wood Ducks on opposite end in loss to Fayetteville

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — After a brilliant two-hit performance in Friday’s win over Fayetteville, the Down East Wood Ducks found themselves on the opposite end on Saturday against the Woodpeckers. Fayetteville opened up a close game in the fourth inning and held Down East to five hits in a 7-0 victory in the next-to-last home […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

ECU drops two to end Duke Invitational

DURHAM, N.C. – East Carolina lost a pair of matches Saturday on day two of the Duke Invitational at Cameron Indoor Stadium, falling in five sets (14-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 9-15) to East Tennessee State before suffering a sweep (19-25, 25-27, 19-25) at the hands of the host Blue Devils. The Pirates (2-4) were unable […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Sports
State
Washington State
Greenville, NC
Sports
Greenville, NC
Pets & Animals
Greenville, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Lifestyle
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

No. 13 NC State, FSU face tough games in ACC’s Week 1 slate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Here are things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 1: GAME OF THE WEEK Florida State vs. LSU in New Orleans. The Seminoles and Tigers meet Sunday in a matchup of teams from neighboring power conferences. It marks the first game for LSU under Brian Kelly, who made […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

9OYS: Student living issues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local students and parents are upset over student housing conditions across the City of Greenville. In recent weeks, 9OYS has received numerous reports from viewers that issues are arising in not one but multiple student-living apartments. Students and their parents tell 9OYS it’s frustrating, to pay so much money for these […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#State Theater#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

One site fails last Swim Guide test of the summer

WASHINGTON, N.C. — As Sound Rivers’ Swim Guide wraps up for a fifth summer, only one site on the Lower Neuse and Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, a sign it’s safe to swim this Labor Day weekend. “Less rain, means less runoff into our waterways,” said Clay Barber, Sound Rivers’ program director. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Fall Fest coming to Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves? On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex. The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games. There will also be contests and […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WRAL

Haunted History in Little Washington

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. Whether you love a good ghost story, want something fun and fright-filled to do, or just love learning about history, Little Washington has you covered this Halloween season. Terry Rollins, Youth Services Librarian at Brown Library and coordinator of...
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Emerge Gallery to have September exhibitions on First Friday ArtWalk

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – What a sight to see! On September 2nd, the Emerge Gallery and Art Center will showcase its September exhibitions featuring Michael Ehlbeck and Mark Rasdorf for Greenville’s First Friday ArtWalk. “Life in the Sticks,” are the works featuring Michael Ehlbeck’s prints and 3D assemblage projects that will be presented in the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU volleyball team opens Duke Invitational with loss

DURHAM, N.C. – Northeastern put three players in double figures in the kill column and hit .238 on the way to its first victory of the season, a 3-1 (21-25, 25-15, 29-27, 25-21) decision over East Carolina Friday morning inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. The match began the Duke Invitational which continues later Friday and into […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Public Library ready for fall with upcoming programs

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Public Library is kicking off fall programming with a bang. The Onslow County Public Library has new programs coming in September, October and November. OCPL’s fall programs include a Local Author Showcase at the main branch with two dates in October and another in November at the Swansboro Recreation […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Bobby Labonte part of racing at Carteret County Speedway this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway presents two days of Labor Day weekend racing excitement featuring NASCAR Legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte. Labonte will race Saturday as part of the SMART Modified Tour. The Southern Modified Auto Racing Team features the top modified drivers in the region and more than twenty […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

WNCT

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy