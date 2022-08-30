Read full article on original website
Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship
Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako
The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized
Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
KITV.com
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine. DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC,...
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
LIST: Top 10 spicy food eateries in Honolulu
Yelp ranks the best spicy food eateries within a region and came out with their list of the best spicy food in and around Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night. Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m. Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene. In order to access the fire, officials...
Gas or groceries: How locals budget amid inflation
"And don't be afraid to shop cheap either. No one is going to judge you for it," UH Manoa student Riley Peterson said.
Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
Many in the Ocean Pointe community are worried about getting priced out of their own homes over time...and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents. The world's biggest wave pool is set to be...
KITV.com
New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky
For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Andagi time! The 40th annual Okinawan Festival happening this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 40th annual Okinawan Festival is back in-person this weekend at the Hawaiian Convention Center!. The family-oriented cultural festival continues to be one of the largest ethnic festivals in Hawaii. This year’s theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”. Locals and visitors alike are invited to join...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu
Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February.
