ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Honolulu leaves lasting impressions on Williamsport through journey to LLWS Championship

Williamsport, Pa. — With their exceptional play on the field throughout tournament after tournament in the summer, it was easy to forget the solid foundation ingrained in the Honolulu players at a young age. But that foundation, and the Aloha spirit that was shared by the players, coaches, and families from Hawaii, left a lasting impression on the city of Williamsport and all of Little League. The parents backing Honolulu...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest is Brings Living808 Viewers Special Discount

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of new clothing collections as well as upcoming performances.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
State
New Jersey State
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Pennsylvania State
Honolulu, HI
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bottom-fishing at 400 feet, Oahu man hooks nearly 26-pound monster tako

The city has announced new details on a parade that will honor the Honolulu Little League world champions. Movie tickets. Popcorn. Sodas. All just $3 on National Cinema Day. Get ready for a great deal at Consolidated Theatres on Oahu and Maui on Saturday. Mayor announces massive parade to celebrate...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
WAHIAWA, HI
KITV.com

Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Shark attack on Maui, woman hospitalized

Shark warning signs are at Baldwin Beach through Taveres Bay after a woman was taken to the hospital after a "serious bite" from a shark at Paia Bay, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League#Cheers#The Royal Hawaiian Band#Cura Ao#Hawai I
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters battle fully involved house fire on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters are battling a two-story house fire in Hawaiian Paradise Park Friday night. Officials said the blaze started at about 8:30 p.m. Fire crews said the home on 21st Avenue was fully involved when they arrived on scene. In order to access the fire, officials...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued at Diamond Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 70-year-old woman on Saturday, who fell ill while she was hiking on the Diamond Head Trail in Honolulu. The incident happened on Sept. 3, at around 11:38 a.m. According to the HFD, the woman became ill and could not walk out of the trail on her […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
KITV.com

New Lanai-born monk seal pup has unique ties to local mom Rocky

For many beachgoers in Waikiki, many know Hawaiian monk seal mom Rocky as the dame of Kaimana Beach -- who's not afraid to defend her offspring. She's also part of a storied family lineage -- that keeps growing around the Islands. There is now a new female pup added to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Andagi time! The 40th annual Okinawan Festival happening this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 40th annual Okinawan Festival is back in-person this weekend at the Hawaiian Convention Center!. The family-oriented cultural festival continues to be one of the largest ethnic festivals in Hawaii. This year’s theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”. Locals and visitors alike are invited to join...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Authorities urge vigilance amid rash of violent home invasions in Honolulu

Waipio Valley road has been closed to the general public since an emergency order was issued in February. There's no threat to life and no nearby structures. Rainbow Warriors football hopes to rebound against Western Kentucky. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It’s a new week for the Rainbow Warriors football...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy