Kelly Education is the nation’s largest employer of teachers and nurses for our public school systems. Baltimore County is experiencing a dire shortage of teachers. More importantly, if a teacher needs time off the shortage is extending to substitute teachers as well. What qualifications do substitute teachers or school nurses need? What does the job entail and what kinds of hours are expected? President Kelly Soares talks about their programs and how they can ready you to become a substitute in Baltimore County.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO