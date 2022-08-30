Chattanooga football left no questions unanswered vs SoCon foe Wofford as the 12th-ranked Mocs shutout the Terriers 31-0, their first home opener shutout since 1995. Entering the matchup, everyone knew the defense and run game would be good, but thanks to last year's shortcomings at the position, talk surrounded the quarterback position rather than the multitude of all-conference players such as Ailym Ford, McClendon Curtis, or Devonsha Maxwell. The battle between 6th-year seniors Cole Copeland and Preston Hutchinson was the talk of the preseason, but Rusty Wright’s decision to keep the starter a secret until game time of week one left fans wondering. The answer finally came Saturday night as the Eastern Michigan transfer Hutchinson trotted out for the first drive.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO