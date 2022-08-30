INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– As part of the second annual “BUTTER” Fine Art Fair, organizers, GangGang is giving visitors a chance to get educated. While more than 50 black visual artists from Indiana and across the country will have their talent on display, “BUTTER 2” is also highlighting the history that looms in the very space of the celebration of black art and culture.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO