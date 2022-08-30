Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
WISH-TV, Indiana’s Education Station, adds state’s only full-time television Education Reporter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that Jade Jackson is joining WISH-TV focusing exclusively as an Education Reporter. Jackson has television reporting experience at KTHV in Little Rock, Arkansas, and KTAL in Shreveport, Louisiana, and is a graduate of the University of North Texas.
WISH-TV
Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple is a service organization that has been raising money for many good causes through casino parties for years. Bob Mackay, president of Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple and Kendal Tilton, director of Noble of Indiana joined News 8 to share the inside scoop on Sertoma Club of Broad Ripple.
WISH-TV
Mental health: The road to recovery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More Hoosiers are facing mental health challenges than you may think. More than 260,000 people in our state are living with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, or bipolar disorder, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They could be your co-workers,...
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
WISH-TV
Ray’s Trash Service sold to WM
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family-owned trash and recycling service based in Indianapolis has been sold to a national company. WM, formerly known as Waste Management, says it has acquired “key assets” from Ray’s Trash Service. Ray’s was founded in 1965 and served in 17 counties in...
WISH-TV
‘Unlikely to see a big drop’ – AES customers feel the heat as electricity prices rise
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brace yourself for higher electric bills in the winter. According to a university economist, prices are likely going to keep rising. This is due to a recent surge in fuel costs, and Applied Energy Sources customers are beginning to feel the heat. “It seems very unlikely...
WISH-TV
4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. 1 man dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
WISH-TV
Videos captures Neo-Nazis marching streets in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 received reports about Patriot Front marching the streets of downtown Indianapolis. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they’re a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” in Charlottesville, Virginia .
WISH-TV
Improvements being made to Kessler Boulevard bridge
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works on Thursday highlighted improvements being made to the Kessler Boulevard West Drive Bridge over the White River. It has been 27 years since the last time the bridge has been worked on. The $7.5-million project will replace the bridge’s superstructure, decking...
WISH-TV
Bier Brewery is coming to Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Bier Brewery is opening its third and largest location in Noblesville. The new location will be in the 1600 block of South 10th Street, south of downtown Noblesville. According to the city government, the brewery will sit on 4 acres and will serve beer, wine,...
WISH-TV
Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
WISH-TV
‘Walk & Talk’ tour guides visitors through ‘BUTTER 2’ art fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– As part of the second annual “BUTTER” Fine Art Fair, organizers, GangGang is giving visitors a chance to get educated. While more than 50 black visual artists from Indiana and across the country will have their talent on display, “BUTTER 2” is also highlighting the history that looms in the very space of the celebration of black art and culture.
WISH-TV
Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County officials debate $63M fairgrounds improvement project
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hamilton County Commissioners are proposing a fairgrounds improvement project costing upwards of $63 million. The plan came because Phase 2 of the Noblesville government’s Pleasant Street Expansion Project will take out the Winks Building and other county municipal buildings. Mark Heirbrandt, a Republican who...
WISH-TV
I-65 crash leaves southbound lanes closed downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A crash has caused traffic and lane closures on I-65 near downtown Indianapolis. News 8 spoke with Stephanie from the INDOT Traffic Management Center. She said the crash happened at the 133.3 mile-marker southbound. She also said I-65 southbound lanes are closed between the exit to West Street and the entrance ramp to West Street.
WISH-TV
Rain chances continue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A system off to our south and west will bring lingering rain chances over the next couple of day. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers and storms. There is the chance of some patchy fog developing in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the upper 60s.
WISH-TV
Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by school bus in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hit by a school bus in Castleton. At around 6:40 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a report of an accident with injury in the 5700 block of Ivy Knoll Drive. That’s at the Ivy Knoll Apartments, just off of 82nd Street near I-465.
WISH-TV
Formal charges filed against suspect in fatal shooting of Dutch soldier
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others. Shamar Duncan, 22, faces a charge of murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct. He will not face any gun charges because, according to the Marion County prosecutor, Duncan was legally allowed to carry a gun in Indiana.
WISH-TV
A humid weekend along with scattered storms!
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be a warm and humid day across central Indiana. Highs this afternoon will be in the middle 80s. Grab the rain gear as scattered showers and storms will be likely especially this afternoon and evening. Scattered storms should diminish late tonight. Lows overnight will be in the upper 60s.
