An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.
I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
It’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Season! Where’s The Cheapest One In Amarillo?
Tis the season where even the non-coffee drinkers start coming out of the woodwork. Personally, I like to call it silly season for the coffee shops everywhere in the country. While I can't personally get into them, I recognize that I'm in the minority and willing to take the shots thrown at me for saying, "blah".
Sad News; Amarillo Zoo Mourning The Death Of Beloved Quill Smith
Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of writing about a new resident of the Amarillo Zoo. That resident was a porcupine that defied the odds, and stole the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. Today, Amarillo Zoo is mourning the death of the beloved Quill Smith. Quill...
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
Myhighplains.com
Cinergy Entertainment Offering $3 Movie Tickets, Discounts for National Cinema Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — National Cinema Day is coming up on September 3rd. In honor of that day you can purchase $3 movie tickets from Cinergy Entertainment in Amarillo on September 3rd. Along with a reduced ticket price, loyalty members will get double points, and there will be discounted concessions.
You Can Discover Amarillo For Just One Dollar
We remember the good ol' days. We hear people talking about them all the time. You know when things didn't cost so much. You could take the family out and have fun and it not totally break the bank. You remember those days, right? Now we look for great deals...
Texas Is Getting Fatter. What About Potter & Randall County?
I'm a total sucker for studies. I swear, it doesn't even matter what the study is, I'm here for it. Studies are an imperfect science, at times, and I think that's why I like them so much. It's just a "sample size" that they base the study off of, then turn it into an average.
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
KFDA
City of Amarillo released Labor Day schedule
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has announced their schedule for Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. City Hall will be closed on Monday (September 5). Amarillo City Transit will not provide service on Monday (Sept. 5). The Amarillo Public Library System will be closed Monday (Sept....
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: How a humble custodian can leave fond memories with those around her
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many students carry fond memories of special teachers, coaches, and counselors when they leave high school. In one of our area high schools, however, students may look back and remember a special custodian. It is pretty routine to see a custodian in the commons area of...
Play Softball Raise Money for Police Officers and Firefighters
Amarillo has a wonderful organization that steps up and helps our police officers and firefighters in the Texas Panhandle. It's called the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle provides immediate financial assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty; provides immediate financial assistance to certified peace officers and firefighters injured in the line of duty and unable to work; purchase life-protecting and lifesaving equipment for law enforcement and firefighting agencies that cannot be secured through budgeted funds.
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
theprairienews.com
Unhoused people feel the impact of WT
West Texas A&M University’s, Meg L. DeJong-Shier is helping serve the most often underlooked individuals in society, unhoused people in the Amarillo area. Amarillo, Texas is often forgotten in the conversations around Texas and the unhoused people who live on the streets of Amarillo face that same dilemma. However, WT has several people who help facilitate a Continuum of Care (COC) committee at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.
