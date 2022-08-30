ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Ontario Farm Is Like A Quaint Fall Village With A Pumpkin Festival & Corn Maze

If you're looking for an Ontario farm where you can check off a ton of fall experiences in one go, you should check out this spot. Clovermead Adventure Farm near London looks like a mini fall village full of antique buildings and pumpkins. They have over 50 autumn attractions like a corn maze, wagon rides and pumpkin spiced treats. On Saturdays starting September 17 you can visit its pumpkin festival.
7 Fall Road Trips To Take In Ontario That Will Complete Your Flannel & PSL Season

It's time to bust out your cutest flannel shirt because fall is just around the corner in Ontario. There are so many road trip-worthy adventures to add to your calendar. Beyond the typical apple picking and farm activities, you can spend the night in an orchard cabin, experience a spooky castle, go hunting for gemstones and plunge into a lake of cranberries.
I Went To Aritiza's Huge Warehouse Sale In Vancouver This Week & It Was Total Chaos

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The massive Aritzia Warehouse Sale is currently happening in Vancouver from August 31 until September 5, so my friend and I decided to go check out just how good these deals were for ourselves.
This Mountain Coaster Near Ottawa Will Have You Flying Through Coloured Leaves This Fall

If you're looking for a thrilling fall adventure near Ottawa there is a ride that will have you twisting and turning through a forest. Camp Fortune's mountain coaster opened last summer and it's less than 30 minutes from Ottawa in Chelsea, Quebec. A scenic chairlift ride will take you up over the trees so you can admire the fall colours from above.
