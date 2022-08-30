ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Zak Zinter says Michigan football is 'going to be the most physical offensive line in the country'

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQs46_0hbWWakr00

A big reason why Michigan football had the best campaign it has had since 1997 was due to the fact that the Wolverines were able to control the line of scrimmage game-in-and-game-out. The Michigan offensive line won the Joe Moore Award for having the nation’s best unit in the country in 2021.

The maize and blue lost two starters off of that line from 2021 which were center Andrew Vastardis and tackle Andrew Steuber. While the Wolverines are confident in Trente Jones to fill the void at right tackle, Jim Harbaugh was able to bring in a Rimington Award finalist Olu Oluwatimi to handle the center duties this year.

All-Big Ten right guard Zak Zinter met with the media on Monday and he says that Michigan has a chance to be even better on the offensive line this season. He credits some of that to Oluwatimi coming on board.

“We have high expectations in our room,” said Zinter. “We had a great O-line last year, but we have a chance to be even better this year. We got Olu coming in. Physically, he’s a beast. He’s there too mentally, he’s played a lot of ball, so I’m excited at what we can do this season.”

Oluwatimi came from Virginia where he started 32-straight games at center. The graduate transfer was an All-American in 2021 and had more snaps than any other center in the ACC with 910. Something Zinter noted on Monday was the experience that Oluwatimi brings to the table. While Zinter loved playing with Vastardis, he said that Oluwatimi is a step up at center — especially from a physicality standpoint.

“Olu’s just got a lot of experience that he’s brought,” said Zinter. “He’s been a great player to have and I love playing next to him. We mesh well together, so I’m excited to see what the season brings. Trente’s doing a great job stepping in for Stueber’s spot, so I’m just really excited.”

“No disrespect to V (Andrew Vastardis), I love V, he’s a great leader,” said Zinter. “But physically, Olu is just a step up. He’s got all the attributes you want in a center, and I’m really excited to be able to play next to him this year.”

Now that former offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has left and Matt Weiss and Sherrone Moore took the position over, the Wolverines’ offensive line has a new focus in 2022. Zinter said that with coach Moore helping to lead the charge, the offensive line has started to focus on the different types of blitzes coming their way. Zinter said that they are even shifting focus onto the linebackers and safeties to better understand where blitzes may come from.

“We love to run the ball, but we like to pass it too,” said Zinter. “So we’ve really focused on picking up twists and different blitzes. With coach Moore being the OC now, we’ve started picking out the whole secondary as well. The safety rotations, linebackers, all that stuff, so we can have a better understanding of where blitzes are coming from.”

If Michigan fans were happy with the offensive line unit in 2021, then 2022 may be just as fun. Zinter stated on Monday that Michigan would be the most physical offensive line in the entire country in 2022. He says that running the ball is still the Wolverines’ identity, but with two capable quarterbacks, the maize and blue will be able to sling the rock this year as well.

“We’re just going to be the most physical offensive line in the country this year,” Zinter stated. “We’re going to run the ball when we want to run the ball. That’s our identity and that’s not going to change. But we also have the ability with two great quarterbacks to pass when we want to. We have great receivers and great running backs, so we just really want to be a physical offensive line this year and really just finish guys.”

Michigan will open up with Colorado State on Saturday at noon EDT on ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1

Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
ANN ARBOR, MI
bvmsports.com

Top 10 University of Michigan football coaches of all time

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (BVM) – The University of Michigan football program has employed 19 head coaches since 1891. These leaders are the best in Wolverines history. In his only campaign as head coach, Ward steered Michigan to a 9-1 season. U of M dominated foes in total points scored that fall, 262-11. Their lone defeat came vs. Chicago in the final game by a one-point margin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams. The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers

We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Weiss
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Sherrone Moore
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
DETROIT, MI
metroparent.com

Southeast Michigan Oktoberfests Families Will Love

Every fall, families in southeast Michigan come together to celebrate the rich culture of Germany at a local Oktoberfest. These cultural events, which date back to the celebration of a royal wedding in Bavaria in 1810, are typically held in September and feature everything from delicious bratwursts and pretzels to good beer, Oompah music and plenty of fun.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#All American
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms

Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene

DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
travelyouman.com

Whitmore Lake Michigan (What You Should Know)

A little town called Whitmore Lake may be found in east Michigan, just west of Detroit. Whitmore Lake and two other smaller lakes are located close to the town. Independence Lake County Park is located just west of the city. The park offers both young and elderly a range of enjoyable outdoor activities. While there are some indoor activities at Whitmore Lake Michigan, most of the enjoyable activities center on the lake.
WHITMORE LAKE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Club 93.7

You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Detroiters object to DTE rate increase as many reel from power outages

Just as DTE faces fierce pushback from residents about a proposed rate increase, tens of thousands of customers experienced power outages after a storm hit metro Detroit. The power outages come a little more than a week after about 200 people from across the state packed a public hearing in downtown Detroit, overwhelmingly demanding that the Michigan Public Service Commission − a regulatory agency overseeing public utilities − reject a rate hike from DTE.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy