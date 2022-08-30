ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

rigzone.com

OPEC-Watchers Expect Steady Output

OPEC+ is expected to keep output steady when it meets next week, anticipating that oil markets will recover from a recent price rout and tighten by year-end. Group leader Saudi Arabia floated the option of a production cut last week in order to stabilize crude-futures markets, and received enthusiastic backing from other members. Oil prices have suffered their longest run of losses since 2020 on fears over the strength of the global economy, imperiling the unprecedented windfall that OPEC+ nations are enjoying this year.
rigzone.com

Oil Rose Slightly Friday but Posted Weekly Loss

Oil fell this week as prospects for a global economic slowdown weighed heavily on the demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 6.7% for the week amid tightening monetary policy and renewed anti-virus lockdowns in China. Meanwhile, traders shrugged off an announcement by G-7 leaders of plans to cap the price of Russian crude in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.
rigzone.com

Oil Drops Further Amid Growing Demand Concerns

Oil fell for to a two-week low amid escalating concerns about worldwide demand while a broader risk-off sentiment weighed on assets from metals to equities. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 3.3% to settle at $86.61 a barrel on Thursday. Investors are focusing on tightening monetary policy around the world that could crimp economic growth and hit oil demand. The lockdown of the Chinese megacity of Chengdu to contain a Covid-19 outbreak added to the negative sentiment.
rigzone.com

Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted

One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at the latest oil price moves, OPEC+ trends, the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
rigzone.com

Surprise Oil Spill Response Test for Exxon In California

The one-day exercise required ExxonMobil to respond to a simulated oil spill from a subsea pipeline connected to the company's Platform Harmony located about six miles offshore. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) announced recently that it conducted a Government Initiated Unannounced Exercise (GIUE) on August 26 that included an oil spill response equipment deployment at the ExxonMobil Las Flores Canyon Facility in Goleta, California.
rigzone.com

China Looking To Reach 477MW Floating Wind Capacity By 2026

China is looking to commission a total floating wind capacity of 477MW by 2026, 13.4 percent of the global total. — About a year ago, China became the world’s largest offshore wind market, and it now has 25GW of operational capacity. With this rapid expansion in fixed-bottom offshore wind development, it’s no wonder that the country is also fast-tracking its development in floating wind.
rigzone.com

New UK O&G Licenses Critical For European Energy Safety

The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, OEUK said. — The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore energy industry stated.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave. Read full article here. Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery.
rigzone.com

Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M

Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. — Offshore driller Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. Valaris said that the deals were awarded after issuing the...
rigzone.com

64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal

A 64,000-ton oil tanker named ‘Affinity V’ ran aground in the Suez Canal at the 141km mark, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) revealed in a company statement released on September 1. In the statement, the SCA outlined that the ship had been successfully refloated thanks to the efforts...
rigzone.com

Energy Transition Now Unstoppable

An energy transition is now unstoppable, according to Hans Dieter Hermes, the VP of Hydrogen at Worley. — It is debatable exactly when the tipping point occurred, but a series of macro changes have combined since the 2015 Paris Agreement to ultimately drive an energy transition that is now unstoppable.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

