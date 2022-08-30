Read full article on original website
Roanoke Legislators Asked To Explain Why Virginians Are Now Forced To Follow California Regulations
As reported here, in late August California voted to ban the sale of all new gas or diesel powered cars and trucks in the Golden State as of 2035. However, there are intermediary steps to gradually force out the sale of such vehicles, beginning in 2026. What is surprising many Virginians, however, is the fact […]
Youngkin Administration continues to take steps to remove Virginia from RGGI
The briefing Wednesday follows an Executive Order signed by Gov. Youngkin shortly after taking office in January, which directed the administration to begin the process of removing Virginia from RGGI.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up nearly 2% this week
More than 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
13newsnow.com
Virginia cracking down on Labor Day drunk driving
It's part of the campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." Governor Glenn Youngkin says the goal is simple: to save more lives.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend
RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
Augusta Free Press
Mother Nature to thank in part for bountiful field crop harvests in Virginia
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Entering the growing season, the already tough task for Virginia farmers to produce quality crops was made even more difficult by inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite the difficulties, the state’s farmers persevered and are on track...
Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for September 2022
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services and automatic deposits...
thecentersquare.com
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts
(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
WTOP
Youngkin executive order aims to address Virginia teacher shortage
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive order designed to combat a shortage of teachers in the commonwealth. The executive order lays out several steps aiming to make it easier for people to obtain teaching certifications, as well as for retired teachers and those from other states to teach in Virginia classrooms.
13newsnow.com
Youngkin admin seeks to withdraw Virginia from RGGI without new legislation
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is aiming to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) by the end of 2023 without legislative action from state lawmakers. Travis Voyles, the acting Virginia secretary of natural and historic resources, presented the withdrawal plans to the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September
Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
Virginia Supreme Court OKs investigation of Loudoun County School Board
(The Center Square) – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares can continue his investigation into how the Loudoun County School Board handled a sexual assault last year, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled. Earlier this year, Miyares commissioned a special grand jury to investigate whether school board members and school administrators...
Omicron COVID-19 Boosters Are On The Way To D.C., Maryland, And Virginia Next Week
Omicron specific boosters will be available in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia starting next week. Mayor Bowser announced that starting Wednesday, Sept. 7, omicron-specific boosters will be available at pharmacies, clinics, for home appointments, and at COVID centers in all eight wards. The FDA authorized the boosters for emergency use for...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Virginia man found dead in ocean on the Outer Banks
A Virginia man was found dead and floating in the ocean nearby Duck, North Carolina on Friday evening.
cardinalnews.org
Why aren’t more people from Northern Virginia moving to Southwest and Southside?
Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Day 1: More people are moving out of Northern Virginia than moving in. Day 2: Urban crescent sees people moving out; rural Virginia sees people moving in. Day 3: People are moving out of...
Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About
Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
