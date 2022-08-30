ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Statement on Virginia Supreme Court Ruling on Loudoun County Investigation

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement today on the Virginia Supreme Court Ruling regarding the Loudoun County Investigation:. “Today’s ruling by Virginia’s Supreme Court to uphold our investigation in Loudoun is a victory for parents, teachers, and students. After the Loudoun County School Board failed to address sexual assault incidents in their district, were not held accountable for their actions and continuously let down students and parents in Virginia, I signed an executive order on my first day in office authorizing an investigation by Attorney General Miyares into the Loudoun County Public Schools,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia to conduct Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign over Labor Day Weekend

RICHMOND, VA – Friday marked the launch of Virginia’s 2022 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement and public education campaign. Formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, the campaign is in its 21st year of reminding Virginians of the dangers of impaired driving. The enforcement period of Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over will take place through Labor Day and resume throughout the 2022 winter holiday season.
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts

(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
INCOME TAX
WTOP

Youngkin executive order aims to address Virginia teacher shortage

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive order designed to combat a shortage of teachers in the commonwealth. The executive order lays out several steps aiming to make it easier for people to obtain teaching certifications, as well as for retired teachers and those from other states to teach in Virginia classrooms.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Youngkin admin seeks to withdraw Virginia from RGGI without new legislation

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration is aiming to withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) by the end of 2023 without legislative action from state lawmakers. Travis Voyles, the acting Virginia secretary of natural and historic resources, presented the withdrawal plans to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Democrats file FOIA requests on Governor’s out-of-state travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Democrats are calling for “full transparency” on the out-of-state travels of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Thursday morning, Democratic Party officials announced they are submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Governor’s Office and the Virginia State Police. Youngkin has been speaking and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

VA ABC slashing Virginia liquor prices in September

Courtesy of Kipp Teague (CC 2.0) VA ABC stores are slashing prices on Virginia-made products in September in observance of Virginia Spirits Month. Distillers in the state make an array of products, including award-winning small-batch bourbons, organic whiskies and even gluten-free vodkas.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

Virginia is Home to an Abandonded Town Most People Don't Know About

Virginia is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. A village known as Union Level in Mecklenburg County was once a bustling town located along the horse and carriage line. It is now one of the largest ghost towns in Virginia filled with plenty of remaining buildings that will take you back in time. Keep reading to learn more.
VIRGINIA STATE

