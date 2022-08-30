Read full article on original website
Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat...
ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a...
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
One arrested after incident at VCSC school
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
Street closures planned in Marshall
MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70
CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
