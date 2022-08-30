ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Knox Co. and INDOT work on a project for highly traveled area

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County is working with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to reconstruct a highly traveled area. The construction begins just off of U.S.41 onto Elkhorn Road at Keller Road. Knox County Commissioner, Kellie Streeter, said the four million dollar project aims to combat...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

2 injured in train vs car accident

KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
State
Indiana State
mymixfm.com

Street closures planned in Marshall

MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
MARSHALL, IL
mymixfm.com

Update: 2 crashes backed up traffic on Interstate 70

CLARK CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Two separate accidents involving a total of 6 vehicles caused traffic delays on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70. It happened on the evening of September 1, just east of Marshall near the area of 151. According to Sgt. Christopher Watson with the...
MARSHALL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy