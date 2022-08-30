Read full article on original website
Three takeaways from the Rebels' season-opening victory over Troy
A position that had question marks coming into the season no longer has one. With Braylon Sanders, Dontario Drummond no longer wearing the Ole Miss uniform, enter Malik Heath, Jaylon Robinson and J.J. Henry. By the end of the day, the Ole Miss receiving core would haul in 19-passes for...
Final Postgame Notebook: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10
• This game marked just the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Troy. • The Rebels defeated Troy 51-21 in 2013, but the win was vacated due to NCAA ruling. • Cedric Johnson (DE), Nick Broeker (OL) and Jonathan Mingo (WR) STARTERS. • Nine Rebels made their first start...
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
Gallery: Sights and scenes from the Rebels' season-opening victory over Troy
Some of the sights and scenes from the Ole Miss rebels' 28-10 victory over the Troy Trojans on Saturday...
