ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Final Postgame Notebook: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

• This game marked just the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Troy. • The Rebels defeated Troy 51-21 in 2013, but the win was vacated due to NCAA ruling. • Cedric Johnson (DE), Nick Broeker (OL) and Jonathan Mingo (WR) STARTERS. • Nine Rebels made their first start...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy