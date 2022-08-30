Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Channel
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
TODAY.com
California wildfire forces major interstate to close
The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings
A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
TODAY.com
Labor Day weekend forecast: Millions bracing for holiday heatwave
Tens of millions of Americans from the Pacific Northwest to California are under heat warnings this weekend, with threats of triple-digit temperatures looming. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the holiday weekend forecast.Sept. 2, 2022.
krcrtv.com
60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta
MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
Dog rescued after falling 50 feet off Northern California cliff
"This dog just curled up in her lap and was very quiet, very calm and very good."
Grass Valley firefighter Trenton Dambly dead after Southern California accident
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Firefighters from across Northern California will be gathering to pay tribute to one of their own who tragically died after an accident earlier this year. Back in May, Trenton Dambly was in a coma and fighting for his life after an off-duty motocross accident in...
TODAY.com
Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town
A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
oregontoday.net
Quake off South Coast, Aug. 29
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon.
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
Lake Mead’s rising – but why?
Over the last 26 days, Lake Mead has risen 2 feet 8 inches. Before that, for six months, Lake Mead's water level had been on a steep downward trajectory.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
