ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire

(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

California wildfire forces major interstate to close

The so-called Route Fire in Southern California continues to burn out of control near Log Angeles. It has already burned nearly 5,000 acres and forced Interstate 5 to close in both directions. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer is tracking the heat wave fueling the flames.Sept. 1, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

California wildfire destroys 100 homes and other buildings

A wind-swept wildfire in rural Northern California tore through a neighborhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said Saturday after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes. The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 p.m. Friday just north of Weed,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Freeway#Traffic Accident
krcrtv.com

60-year-old Oregon man killed in crash on I-5 in Mount Shasta

MOUNT SHASTA, Calif. — An Oregon man was killed in a single car crash on Interstate 5 in Siskiyou County Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the 60-year-old from Klamath Falls crashed into the center divide around 3 p.m. on I-5, near Lake Street in Mount Shasta.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
TODAY.com

Refugee-run restaurant feeds Montana town

A Montana community is rallying around a popular kitchen run almost entirely by refugees that is introducing the town to cuisines and cultures from around the world. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 3, 2022.
MONTANA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area heat wave: Here’s how hot it’s going to get

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A late-summer heat wave that’s currently developing over Southern California will be making its way north to us this week. Dangerous, record-breaking temperatures are expected across much of the Bay Area this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday is expected to be relatively mild before a warm-up begins Wednesday. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Aug. 29

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon.
BANDON, OR
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe

The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy