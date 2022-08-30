Read full article on original website
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
stlmag.com
SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis' annual gala on October 8 invites the region to shine its support
The needs of SSM Health's neighbors extend beyond the health care system's four walls. The community’s health is impacted not only by doctor's visits and diagnoses but also by social determinants of health, important variables such as access to healthy foods, jobs and training, stable housing, transportation, and more.
Free lunches threatened at St. Louis Catholic schools after memo
Catholic schools around the St. Louis area could soon decide whether drop out of a USDA nutrition program.
Parents outraged over hateful remarks by Missouri school board member
Parents and officials in the Rockwood School District are demanding an apology after a school board member is accused of making hateful statements in a video posted on social media.
KMOV
SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The study is enrolling people who have...
KMOV
Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
laduenews.com
Where to begin when considering a transition to a senior living residence
Moving is complicated and stressful at any age, but for older adults, moving to a senior living community is often more necessity than choice, and the process can stir up intense emotions and affect family dynamics. However, there are ways to make the process easier for all involved. Dr. George...
Dog gives a young woman with a rare form of cancer hope
September is childhood cancer awareness month. One young woman's rare cancer is in remission and part of the reason a special friend was by her side.
Rockwood removes director from committee for ‘hateful comments’
Parents and teachers at the Rockwood School District spoke out Thursday against a school board director at a public meeting.
Washington Missourian
New COVID vaccine available at Mercy next week
Mercy Hospital Washington is rolling out the newly modified COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the modified vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the first new iteration of the COVID-19 vaccines since late 2020. Since those first vaccines, new variants, most notably the Omicron variant, have emerged that are more able to bypass the vaccine’s protection. This new vaccine aims to prevent that.
Four from St. Louis area up for 2023 ‘Missouri Teacher of the Year’ award
2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year will step down and recognize the new 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year come this Oct.
These are the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill
ST. LOUIS — Positions in the hospitality, health care and technology fields are among the hardest roles for St. Louis employers to fill, according to a newly published report examining the region’s workforce. St. Louis Community College’s annual State of the St. Louis Workforce Report, published Wednesday, showed...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest
Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability
Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
spotonillinois.com
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
gladstonedispatch.com
Messenger: St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program
There’s no such thing as a free lunch in the Archdiocese of St. Louis. That’s literally the new legal guidance being offered to Catholic schools in the region in a confidential memo sent to pastors, school presidents and principals. The Aug. 16 memo, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, urges...
St. Louis American
Red Tail Cadet Class II flying high after graduation
The second group of Red Tail Cadets to graduate the program in 2022 recently celebrated graduation and includes six members from Ferguson-Florissant School District high schools. The residential six-week flight-training instruction introduces students to the aviation industry and to develops skills through classroom instruction, flight simulator training, daily in-aircraft flight...
KMOV
St. Louis region in dire need of workers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
Skaters Turned this Abandoned St. Louis Church into a Skate Park
Never underestimate the creativity of motivated individuals. That's never been more evident than what a group of skaters did when they discovered an abandoned St. Louis church. They converted it into a wild skate park. I just learned about this interesting Missouri building conversion on the Missouri sub-Reddit. The former...
