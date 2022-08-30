ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University is seeking volunteers vaccinated against COVID-19. Researchers are currently enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a Phase 1 vaccine trial designed to test the safety, tolerability, and immune response to investigational second-generation COVID-19 vaccines. The study is enrolling people who have...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Why do men get sicker from COVID than women? It’s probably low-T

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and Saint Louis University School of Medicine found that men with low testosterone were 2-and-a-half times more likely to be hospitalized from COVID. From the start of the pandemic, men seemed to get sicker from...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Where to begin when considering a transition to a senior living residence

Moving is complicated and stressful at any age, but for older adults, moving to a senior living community is often more necessity than choice, and the process can stir up intense emotions and affect family dynamics. However, there are ways to make the process easier for all involved. Dr. George...
Washington Missourian

New COVID vaccine available at Mercy next week

Mercy Hospital Washington is rolling out the newly modified COVID-19 booster vaccine that is designed to better protect against the Omicron variant. On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the modified vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the first new iteration of the COVID-19 vaccines since late 2020. Since those first vaccines, new variants, most notably the Omicron variant, have emerged that are more able to bypass the vaccine’s protection. This new vaccine aims to prevent that.
WASHINGTON, MO
collinsvilledailynews.com

Mermaiding: Growing trend expands across the midwest

Mermaiding is the art of wearing and often swimming in a costume mermaid tail. It is a sport that is growing across the country and the world. Considered a hobby when it was first starting to be noticed in 2004, it has developed into opportunities for professional careers for many people close to the ocean. The trend continues to build and is now being seen in many areas in the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois

GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
GLEN CARBON, IL
NBC News

In St. Louis, a battle is brewing over police accountability

Three St. Louis police associations have filed a lawsuit in an attempt to keep the city from expanding civilian oversight of their police department. Last month, Mayor Tishaura Jones signed into law a bill that strengthens the city’s two existing agencies — the Civilian Oversight Board and the Detention Facility Oversight Board — and moves them into a Division of Civilian Oversight, a larger entity within the state’s Department of Public Safety. The new division allows oversight officials to access the use of force and misconduct complaints and independently investigate misconduct claims. It also has the power to discipline law enforcement officers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spotonillinois.com

New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Red Tail Cadet Class II flying high after graduation

The second group of Red Tail Cadets to graduate the program in 2022 recently celebrated graduation and includes six members from Ferguson-Florissant School District high schools. The residential six-week flight-training instruction introduces students to the aviation industry and to develops skills through classroom instruction, flight simulator training, daily in-aircraft flight...
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

St. Louis region in dire need of workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions. New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

