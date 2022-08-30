Ole Miss defeated the Troy Trojans 28-10 in rather ho-hum fashion Saturday in Oxford. After every game, we give out our five game balls. Here they are... Welcome to Ole Miss Mr. Evans. The transfer running back from TCU made his Rebel debut in grand fashion on Saturday. Evans did most of his damage in the first half, as he galloped his way to a game-high 130 yards on 20 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. This cat can go and he proved himself against a Troy defense that has a few teeth to it.

