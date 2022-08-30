Read full article on original website
Related
Final Postgame Notebook: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10
• This game marked just the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Troy. • The Rebels defeated Troy 51-21 in 2013, but the win was vacated due to NCAA ruling. • Cedric Johnson (DE), Nick Broeker (OL) and Jonathan Mingo (WR) STARTERS. • Nine Rebels made their first start...
Injury Report: Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss
The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) host the Troy Trojans (0-0, 0-0 SBC) today at 3 p.m. CT in the season opener for both teams. The game will be televised on the SEC Network from 64,038-seat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss enters the game relatively healthy. Defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove...
Game Balls: Five Rebels who get them
Ole Miss defeated the Troy Trojans 28-10 in rather ho-hum fashion Saturday in Oxford. After every game, we give out our five game balls. Here they are... Welcome to Ole Miss Mr. Evans. The transfer running back from TCU made his Rebel debut in grand fashion on Saturday. Evans did most of his damage in the first half, as he galloped his way to a game-high 130 yards on 20 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. This cat can go and he proved himself against a Troy defense that has a few teeth to it.
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson enters transfer portal on eve of season opener
Wide receiver Dannis Jackson has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Jackson's name appeared in the official NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The fourth-year senior will have two seasons to play somewhere else. Jackson was caught in a numbers game at the receiver position, as Ole Miss added four new experienced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gallery: Sights and scenes from the Rebels' season-opening victory over Troy
Some of the sights and scenes from the Ole Miss rebels' 28-10 victory over the Troy Trojans on Saturday...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0