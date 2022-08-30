ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Final Postgame Notebook: Ole Miss 28, Troy 10

• This game marked just the second all-time meeting between Ole Miss and Troy. • The Rebels defeated Troy 51-21 in 2013, but the win was vacated due to NCAA ruling. • Cedric Johnson (DE), Nick Broeker (OL) and Jonathan Mingo (WR) STARTERS. • Nine Rebels made their first start...
Injury Report: Troy at No. 21 Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0, 0-0 SEC) host the Troy Trojans (0-0, 0-0 SBC) today at 3 p.m. CT in the season opener for both teams. The game will be televised on the SEC Network from 64,038-seat Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss enters the game relatively healthy. Defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove...
Game Balls: Five Rebels who get them

Ole Miss defeated the Troy Trojans 28-10 in rather ho-hum fashion Saturday in Oxford. After every game, we give out our five game balls. Here they are... Welcome to Ole Miss Mr. Evans. The transfer running back from TCU made his Rebel debut in grand fashion on Saturday. Evans did most of his damage in the first half, as he galloped his way to a game-high 130 yards on 20 carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. This cat can go and he proved himself against a Troy defense that has a few teeth to it.
