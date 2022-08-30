ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Nikolas Cruz asked if people ‘ate’ corpses and what Lincoln killing ‘sounded like’ in school Civil War lesson

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TGm3Q_0hbWHn7n00

Nikolas Cruz asked if people “ate” the bodies of dead people and wanted to know what it “sounded like” when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated during a middle school lesson on the Civil War, according to disturbing evidence shown in court.

Jurors at the 23-year-old’s sentencing trial on Tuesday were shown a functional behavioural assessment carried out by school staff when Cruz was in eighth grade at West Glades Middle School in Parkland , Florida.

In it, the staff member detailed one incident from 11 September 2013 where Cruz “became fixated on death and assassination of Abraham Lincoln” and asked a lot of questions about the shooting and what happened to the corpses of people killed in the Civil War.

“Nikolas returned from being out of Internal Suspension. After discussing and lecturing about the Civil War in America, Nikolas became fixated on death and assassination of Abraham Lincoln,” it reads.

“Some questions he asked were ‘What did it sound like when Lincoln was shot? Did it go pop, pop, pop really fast? Was there blood everywhere? After the war, what did they do with all of the bodies? Did people eat them?’”

The account was one of a trove of reported incidents of aggression, disruptive behaviour and a fascination with firearms documented in the behavioural assessment.

Cruz was a student at the school – a general education school – from 2011 to 2013.

In another incident, dated 4 September 2013, Cruz was found to have drawn pictures of shooting victims and nude images of people.

“Nikolas drew questionable depiction on his vocabulary worksheet. Nick was asked to erase them and fix his work,” the note reads.

“Nick drew naked stick figures (showing body parts) and drew pictures of people shooting each other with guns.”

Other incidents also showed Cruz often spoke about guns.

On 17 October 2013, Cruz’s class was discussing a book and Cruz deliberately read aloud the last couple of pages to ruin the ending, according to the notes.

When told to stop he told the school staff member that he disliked the book but announced that he liked guns.

“He stated, ‘I like guns’ can we talk about that,” the note read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeP08_0hbWHn7n00

On another day, the notes from staff members state that “Nikolas will find any excuse to bring up guns”.

Multiple occasions also detail that Cruz often used obscenities and destroyed things.

The documents were presented by the prosecution during the cross-examination of Jessica Clark Flournoy, who was Cruz’s counsellor at West Glade Middle School.

She did not author the notes and testified that Cruz behaved in her counselling sessions and never spoke of his fascination with guns to her.

Ms Flournoy was shown notes from one session on 20th March 2013 which said that Cruz stopped checking his grades because “he felt that if his ship is going to sink, he rather go down with the ship being known for something (i.e. doing something to be remembered by)”.

The prosecutor compared those comments to a video Cruz made just three days before the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

In the video, Cruz spoke of his notoriety over the crime.

“It’s going to be a big event and when you see me on the news you will all know who I am. You’re all going to die. I can’t wait,” he said.

The prosecutor questioned Ms Flournoy whether it showed Cruz “wanted to be known for something even back in 2013”.

The judge sustained an objection from the defence but did not strike it from the record.

Prosecutors also sought to argue that Cruz was able to control his behaviour and acted out “intentionally” so that he would be moved to another school.

According to another student, Cruz asked them one time after acting out: “How am I still at the school?”

Jurors were also shown some notes showing that Cruz behaved in front of a male assistant principal and then acted out when he left the room.

Ms Flournoy confirmed that Cruz behaved in her counselling sessions.

When asked whether his differences in actions indicated he was able to control his behaviour, she agreed, saying “he had the ability to make choices”.

In February 2014, Cruz was moved from West Glades to Cross Creek – a school that focuses on student’s special education needs. In early 2016, he transferred again – this time to Marjory Stoneman Douglas where he stayed until February 2017, when he was sent to an adult learning centre.

One year later, on 14 February 2018, Cruz travelled to Marjory Stoneman armed with an AR-15.

The then-19-year-old stalked the corridors of the freshman building, murdering 17 students and staff members.

Last October, Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder over the Valentine’s Day killings.

Jurors will now decide whether to sentence him to life in prison without parole or to death.

Prosecutors spent three weeks detailing how Cruz murdered 17 students and staff members and wounded 17 more, with jurors hearing from grieving family members and touring the school site.

Now, Cruz’s defence is presenting its case, seeking to show that Cruz’s actions that day were the culmination of his life up to that point – from him being exposed to drugs and alcohol in the womb through his birth mother, to behavioural and psychological issues from an early age, and the deaths of both of his adopted parents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing judge slams defence and prosecution for turning court into ‘playground’

The judge hearing the sentencing of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has lambasted the defence and prosecution for their conduct, saying they have turned her courtroom into a “playground”.Florida Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer laid out rules of conduct in the courtroom for the lawyers on both sides in scathing remarks made on Thursday morning as she dismissed the defence’s request for a mistrial in the penalty phase.The mistrial request was put to her after she allowed the introduction of Cruz’s drawings, including swastikas, as evidence in the case.Prior to officially filing the motion, the defence urged the judge to...
PARKLAND, FL
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s mother described him as a ‘sore loser’ and believed something was ‘very wrong with him’

Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother described him as a “sore loser” and believed that there was something “very wrong” with her son, according to evidence presented at his sentencing trial on Friday.Jurors were shown a form completed by Lynda Cruz about her son’s behaviour which was part of a behavioural assessment carried out by Broward County school social worker Lilliana Pardo-Posse.Ms Pardo-Posse worked with Cruz at Westglades Middle School – a general education school where he was a student from 2011 to 2013.In the form completed by Lynda, she revealed that she believed “something is very wrong with him”.“I...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross Creek, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Video shows Sarah Palin’s shocked reaction to losing to Mary Peltola in Alaska House race

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin appeared frustrated after losing the special election to fill the state’s only House seat to Democrat Mary Peltola. Referring to the state’s ranked-choice voting system, the 2008 Republican Vice Presidential nominee was caught on video saying: “When it comes down to second and third place votes, that’s going to decide who’s going to win?”“I mean, really? Alaskans want [President] Joe Biden and [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi?” she asked. A former state legislator, Ms Peltola will become the first native Alaskan in Congress since the state joined the US in 1959 and the first Democrat...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump insists photos of staff removing boxes from the White House prove nothing ‘secretive’ was happening

Former President Donald Trump claims that photos from 2021 prove that he had no "sinister plot" to horde sensitive government documents when he left the White House after losing the 2020 election. Earlier this week, the Department of Justice released an image that showed secret and top secret documents recovered in the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month spread. Mr Trump was interviewed on the right-wing John Fredericks Radio Show and was asked how the files wound up in his Florida residence. Mr Trump says he accumulated many documents over the course of his presidency and they were packed...
POTUS
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy backs Trump hoarding top secret papers, calling FBI search an ‘assault on democracy’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents on Thursday, calling the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago an “assault on democracy.” McCarthy: Joe Biden and the DOJ launched a raid on the home of Donald Trump. That is an assault on democracy. pic.twitter.com/kEE8ko5h4c— Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2022“Joe Biden and a politicised Department of Justice launched a raid on the home of a top political rival, Donald Trump,” Mr McCarthy said at an event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “That is an assault on democracy.” Those who do not share Mr McCarthy’s fealty to...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Nick
Person
Marjory Stoneman
Person
Marjory Stoneman Douglas
The Independent

Florida court turns off wifi to block live reporting of Trump hearing

A Florida court has turned off its wifi in an attempt to block live reporting of a hearing concerning former President Donald Trump. “Bad news friends. Florida court is turning wi-fi off to block the media from reporting the Trump hearing in real-time,” Justice Department reporter Sarah Lynch of the Reuters news agency tweeted on Thursday. “This truly sucks and I don’t understand it. We do this in DC District Court all the time. It makes courts accessible to the public. I am beyond annoyed.”She added: “I am told texting during the hearing is also BANNED. So our reporter...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Republican officials ask Florida judge to reject Trump’s special master request

A group of former prosecutors who served at the highest levels of Republican-led administrations has asked the Florida judge overseeing former president Donald Trump’s request for a special master to review documents seized from his home to reject Mr Trump’s claims.In an amicus brief filed before US District Judge Aileen Cannon, former prosecutors Donald Ayer, Gregory Brower, John Farmer Jr., Stuart Gerson, and Peter Keisler urged her to deny Mr Trump’s motion for the appointment of a third-party special master to review the reams of sensitive documents which FBI agents took from his Palm Beach, Florida home during an...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump picked a fight with the National Archives. It may be the end of him

Many years from now, when the history books about the Trump era are written, they may yet note that his downfall came not at the hands of his political rivals, the Deep State, or even the voting public. The end, when it finally came, began when he picked a fight with an archivist.The archivists of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) are no ordinary librarians, to be sure; they are the keepers of the presidential records — every memo, letter, gift and executive order that passes across a president’s desk. They painstakingly document and store all of those records...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Civil War#Violent Crime
The Independent

Florida school assignment suggesting Trump’s 2020 stolen election claims were true goes viral

An assignment given to sixth-grade students at a southern Florida school this week went viral after it appeared to suggest that former president Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election were true.In a set of questions shared online by attorney and former Republican Ron Filipkowski on Wednesday, students at Nolan Middle School near Bradenton, Florida, were asked to identify which of two statements were biased. The first statement said Mr Trump “made claims that the 2020 election was stolen”, while the second statement said he “made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen”. Prefaced with a statement about...
BRADENTON, FL
The Independent

Trump lawyer contradicts claim secret papers were declassified before correcting herself in latest gaffe

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to contradict the former president’s claim that documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago residence were “declassified”, saying she didn’t have clearance to handle the “classified” documents before quickly correcting herself.Alina Habba, in an interview with Sean Spicer on Newsmax on Thursday, said she is not working directly on the former president’s legal case regarding the seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago.Her response came when she was asked about a Politico report that cited a court filing in which Ms Habba said that on 5 May – just days before the Justice Department issued a subpoena...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Joe Biden’s primetime speech got everything right, but will it be enough to change any minds?

Joe Biden has been on something of a roll of late,Inflation appears down, his approval rating is up, and special elections in Alaska and New York state have led some Democrats to think they might not only hold onto the Senate, but perhaps even the House.With less than 70 days before those midterms, Biden on Thursday night put himself at the heart of efforts to deliver for the party, not only listing the achievements of his nearly two years in office, but drawing a very clear distinction of what is on offer to voters when they go to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Aggressive owls seem to be terrorizing University of Richmond, bloodying students

A pair of owls seem to be terrorising students and faculty at the University of Richmond in Virginia.Chemistry professor Leo Leopold told The Collegian, the university’s student newspaper, that “it felt like a 10-pound pinecone hit me in the back of the head” when he was attacked by one of the animals.The professor said he had no idea an owl was nearby; it was completely silent.“I touched the back of my head and found blood,” he continued, describing an encounter that happened in August. “That was when I looked up and saw two owls.”The university’s roughly 4,000 students were...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
The Independent

‘We’re gonna blind ourselves’: Ex-intel officials say Trump’s document hoarding could ruin years of work

Former president Donald Trump’s hoarding of highly classified national defence information at the Palm Beach, Florida, home could bring about a level of damage to US intelligence operations not seen in decades, according to current and former intelligence community officials and experts who spoke to The Independent.A Tuesday court filing from the Department of Justice laid out just how many documents containing America’s most sensitive secrets were recovered from the ex-president over the last nine months. More than 100 “unique documents with classification markings” were seized from his Mar-a-Lago club during an 8 August search by FBI agents, including three...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: How Sarah Palin lost in Alaska and why Republicans got it so wrong

Alaska’s special election threw up a surprise last night. With all the votes tallied at last, two weeks after the electorate went to the polls, Democratic candidate Mary Peltola beat former governor Sarah Palin to fill the congressional seat left open by the late Don Young.First, some context. Young, who died in March at the age of 88, had held the seat since 1973, winning a special election of his own after former Democratic Representative Nick Begich’s flight mysteriously disappeared and he was declared dead. Begich’s grandson, Nick Begich III — whose uncle Mark was a former Democratic Senator...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

‘Nothing secret about it’: Trump repeats false explanation for how classified documents got to Mar-a-Lago

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday repeated a previously-discredited explanation for how classified documents he hoarded during his term ended up at his Palm Beach, Florida home during an appearance on a conservative talk radio show. Mr Trump was speaking to right-wing talk show host John Fredericks when he was asked how reams of national defence information found by the FBI during an 8 August search of his home ended up there instead of being deposited in the National Archives as required by law. In response, he claimed one “accumulate[s] a lot of stuff” during a four-year term in...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

822K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy