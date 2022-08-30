Mrs. Ernestine M. Boone, 85, of 5027 Little Lane Washington, NC died Sunday August 28, 2022, at Home. Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 US Highway 264 E., Washington, NC. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the services at the 12:00 noon at the church. The family will receive family and friends at the home. Burial will follow, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. Arrangements by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, 208 West Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Washington, NC.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO