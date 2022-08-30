ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vallejo, CA

L.A. Weekly

Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
SAUSALITO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County

A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond

Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
RICHMOND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position

RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again. 
RIO VISTA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Wienerschnitzel damaged by flames

The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded to an attic fire Friday at a Sacramento Weinerschnitzel location. The restaurant fire in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue was first reported at 2:39 a.m., according to fire officials, and within 40 minutes crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
thecomeback.com

Tomato spill on I-5 in California is the second one in a week within 50 miles

The great California tomato spills are continuing. On Monday, a truck crash on I-80 near Vacaville (around 35 miles southwest of Sacramento) spilled an estimated 50,000 pounds of tomatoes on the freeway. On Friday, a trailer detached from a southbound truck on I-5 in Elk Grove (around 15 miles southeast of Sacramento, and about 50 miles of driving distance from Vacaville), leading to another tomato spill. Here are some looks at that:
ELK GROVE, CA
ca.gov

September is Bay Area Transit Month

MTC is a sponsor of the seventh annual Bay Area Transit Month, which lasts all of September and celebrates the role of transit in the region, while featuring events, rides, and prizes. Events include Bay Area transit agencies hosting “All Aboard with Transit CEOs,” a public ride-along and summer social...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Searchers come up empty after report of car in the Sacramento River

COURTLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to help in the search after a car reportedly crashed into the Sacramento River Wednesday night.Yolo Fire contacted California Highway Patrol Woodland to report a possible car in the water near Courtland and S. River roads just after 9 p.m. The Coast Guard was then contacted for further assistance.  When CHP units arrived, all they could see were what appeared to be tail lights of the vehicle submerged in the water.It appears the vehicle blew through the guard rail as debris was found near the shore, CHP says. So far, authorities say the search has come up empty. 
COURTLAND, CA
KRON4 News

All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision

RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
RICHMOND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire

RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
RICHMOND, CA
ca.gov

Weekly Roundup for September 2, 2022

Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

