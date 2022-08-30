Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
L.A. Weekly
Carlos Rios Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Highway 101 [Sausalito, CA]
41-Year-Old Man Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Spencer Avenue Off-Ramp. The fatal collision occurred at around 4:35 a.m., at the Spencer Avenue off-ramp on Highway 101. According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a Dodge hit Rios in the middle of the freeway. However, it remains unclear why the victim was standing on the lanes at the time.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 84 in Alameda County
A fatal car crash recently occurred on SR-84 near Newark in Alameda County, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. on eastbound State Route 84 in the vicinity of the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, CHP traffic officers reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond
Authorities in Richmond reported a fatal multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in Richmond on August 31, 2022. The incident took place around 2:50 a.m. near Hilltop Drive, the California Highway Patrol said. Details on the Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash in Richmond. A preliminary report revealed that a pickup truck collided...
Rio Vista Bridge stuck in the up position
RIO VISTA - Highway 12 is blocked in both directions over the Sacramento River in Rio Vista after the bridge malfunctioned on Tuesday. According to Caltrans District 10, the bridge became stuck in the up position. The Rio Visa Fire Department tweeted that the bridge suffered a mechanical issue and that drivers should seek an alternative route. A ship is also anchored just north of the bridge because it too can't get by. Operators say it costs owners $20,000 for every day that a vessel sits idle.The bridge has its own share of problems over the years. Built in 1944, the aging bridge was also stuck in the up position a couple of times in 2018 after the gearboxes that controlled it broke. Unfortunately, the closest detour is an 80-mile route: Highway 160 towards Antioch, then State Route 4 onto I-680, then I-680 to Highway 12 to Rio Vista.Rio Vista police say engineers are working to fix the problem and that there is no estimated time of when the bridge will be operational again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel damaged by flames
The Sacramento Fire Department said they responded to an attic fire Friday at a Sacramento Weinerschnitzel location. The restaurant fire in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue was first reported at 2:39 a.m., according to fire officials, and within 40 minutes crews were able to contain and extinguish the blaze. Fire officials said that […]
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
thecomeback.com
Tomato spill on I-5 in California is the second one in a week within 50 miles
The great California tomato spills are continuing. On Monday, a truck crash on I-80 near Vacaville (around 35 miles southwest of Sacramento) spilled an estimated 50,000 pounds of tomatoes on the freeway. On Friday, a trailer detached from a southbound truck on I-5 in Elk Grove (around 15 miles southeast of Sacramento, and about 50 miles of driving distance from Vacaville), leading to another tomato spill. Here are some looks at that:
IN THIS ARTICLE
ca.gov
September is Bay Area Transit Month
MTC is a sponsor of the seventh annual Bay Area Transit Month, which lasts all of September and celebrates the role of transit in the region, while featuring events, rides, and prizes. Events include Bay Area transit agencies hosting “All Aboard with Transit CEOs,” a public ride-along and summer social...
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
Searchers come up empty after report of car in the Sacramento River
COURTLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to help in the search after a car reportedly crashed into the Sacramento River Wednesday night.Yolo Fire contacted California Highway Patrol Woodland to report a possible car in the water near Courtland and S. River roads just after 9 p.m. The Coast Guard was then contacted for further assistance. When CHP units arrived, all they could see were what appeared to be tail lights of the vehicle submerged in the water.It appears the vehicle blew through the guard rail as debris was found near the shore, CHP says. So far, authorities say the search has come up empty.
PHOTOS: Truck spills ocean of tomatoes onto Vacaville freeway
Hundreds, if not thousands, of spilled tomatoes have caused a massive traffic jam on I-80 near Vacaville on Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol first reported a crash at 5:47 a.m. involving a big-rig hauling tomatoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
All lanes open after fatal I-80 collision
RICHMOND (KRON) – A fatal collision on Interstate 80 led to all eastbound traffic being diverted to the Hilltop Drive offramp, but all lanes were re-opened as of 6 a.m. Wednesday. All lanes were blocked as of 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, and traffic started being diverted at 3:17 a.m. This is a developing story. Check back […]
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
Deadly crash on I-80 in Richmond, one day after big rig fire
RICHMOND, Calif. - One person died Wednesday morning on Interstate Highway 80 near Richmond, one day after an Amazon truck caught on fire and closed lanes for several hours. The California Highway Patrol received calls just before 3 a.m. that a vehicle had crashed into the center divide on eastbound I-80 by Hilltop Drive.
1 Person Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Richmond (Richmond,CA)
According to the officials, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Richmond. The crash happened on Interstate 80 at Hilltop Drive at around 2:49 a.m. The officials stated that three vehicles were [..]
ca.gov
Weekly Roundup for September 2, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. The Sonoma County Department of Health Services issued a Heat Alert in response to the National Weather Service’s Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area from 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Thousands without power in North Bay amid PG&E outage
More than 6,000 customers in Sonoma County were temporarily without power on Wednesday afternoon.
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
Comments / 2