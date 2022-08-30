Read full article on original website
Desirene Vaughn
Desirene Vaughn, 74, 2102 Viking Dr., Kinston, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. of Kinston.
Ernestine M. Boone
Mrs. Ernestine M. Boone, 85, of 5027 Little Lane Washington, NC died Sunday August 28, 2022, at Home. Funeral Services will be 1:00 pm Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 US Highway 264 E., Washington, NC. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the services at the 12:00 noon at the church. The family will receive family and friends at the home. Burial will follow, Cedar Hill Cemetery, Washington, NC. Arrangements by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, 208 West Martin Luther King Jr Dr., Washington, NC.
County volleyball and scorer teams start strong
The Panthers received a wake-up call, the Pam Pack is much-improved, while the Seahawks rebuild on the volleyball court, while Southside and Washington continued their strong starts on the soccer pitch this week. Volleyball: Northside has reeled off four straight victories after the three set loss at Pungo Christian Academy...
Panthers comeback falls short
The Northside Panthers couldn’t overcome a physical Riverside squad, despite multiple chances in the second half, and lost, 40-28, Thursday night in Williamston. Senior Marcus Clayton returned the second half kickoff 50 yards to the Knights 25, but the offense couldn’t convert on fourth down. Riverside (3-0) responded...
Noon Rotary
The Washington Noon Rotary Club’s Monday weekly meeting at King Chicken featured guest speaker Gene Fox, pictured left with Club President Dr. David Loope. Fox, the NC State Area Consumer Horticulture Agent and a weekly Washington Daily News columnist, addressed a number of garden-related questions and stressed the importance of grow plants which are native to Eastern North Carolina.
