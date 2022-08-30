ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Lake, NY

Number of bears euthanized by DEC highest since 2018: ‘People haven’t gotten used to living with bears’

By Tribune Media Services
newyorkupstate.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Become an ‘axe-pert’ at one of these 12 Upstate NY axe-throwing venues

Record heat waves or abrupt thunderstorms could have put a pin in anyone’s outdoor plans this summer, not only in Upstate New York but across the country. Yet indoor recreation isn’t limited to your local gyms, arcades, bowling alleys, or even a nightclub. Have you ever wanted to throw an axe at a wooden target for a change? There are more opportunities out there than you might think.
CAMILLUS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy