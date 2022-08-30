3 arrested, fourth suspect sought in July killing of Denver community leader

Denver police have arrested three men they say opened fire on a car in the city's East Colfax neighborhood last month, killing a community leader who was unloading a vehicle nearby.

Nu Ra Ah La, Lu Reh and Pa Reh were each being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shooting death of Ma Kaing, 42, as well as seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. A fourth man, Swa Bay, is being sought by police; he had initially indicated he would turn himself in but appears to be eluding capture, Denver police Cmdr. Matt Clark said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Clark said the four men were at New Freedom Park on 13th Avenue on July 15 when they saw a car driving around the park. The men didn't recognize the vehicle and collectively fired at least three dozen rounds at it. A fifth person, still not identified, is also believed to have opened fire. Police have thus far recovered four guns and are awaiting trace analysis from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police said they believe the four men are gang affiliated and are tied to the neighborhood. Clark said he didn't know what their specific gang affiliation is, and he said he didn't know if the shooting was part of specific ongoing inter-gang violence. Bay, the at-large suspect, is considered armed and dangerous.

Kaing was unloading a vehicle with family members nearby when the shooting started. She was struck and killed by one of the bullets. Clark said other buildings and vehicles were also hit, but he said no other person is believed to have been injured.

He described Kaing as "completely innocent in this." She had no familiarity with any of the men believed to have opened fire at the park.

Kaing was a beloved community leader in East Colfax and was well-known in the area surrounding the park, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News. She served on the board for the East Colfax Neighborhood Association, and her death sparked outrage among area residents, who demanded change from city and police leaders.

Police have not found or identified the vehicle that was the target of the shooting.

Clark relayed a conversation he had with Kaing's son, in which he thanked police and expressed hope that everyone involved in his mother's killing would be arrested and convicted. He pleaded with parents to pay attention to their children and said the people who opened fire should be ashamed.

"Stop terrorizing people," Kaing's son said, according to Clark.