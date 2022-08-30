Brian Robinson Jr. is back, with snacks

Washington Commanders rookie running Brian Robinson Jr., recovering from a pair of gunshot wounds suffered over the weekend, returned to the facility on Tuesday to visit with his teammates and coaches.

He also made sure to fulfill his rookie responsibility of bringing snacks.

Robinson was released from the hospital on Monday after being shot in Washington, D.C., during what police believe was an attempted robbery. According to authorities, two young men attempted to rob Robinson around 6 p.m. in the H Street neighborhood of Northwest Washington D.C., and Robinson’s car keys were reported stolen in the police report.

According to D.C. Chief of Police Robert Contee, Robinson wrestled a gun away from one of the suspects before he was shot twice by the second suspect.

Robinson underwent surgery at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and was discharged on Monday. On Tuesday, it was back to the facility.

With the Oreos in his hand:

Also on Monday, head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media and talked about visiting with Robinson at the hospital:

Rivera also wore an orange shirt on Monday, in an effort to bring awareness to gun violence, and he addressed that topic with the media: