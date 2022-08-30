NBA survey gives Sixers 2 votes for having best offseason in 2022

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a very busy offseason in 2022 as they went to work right away. After falling in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons, the Sixers knew it was time to make some changes and some additions to the roster.

They pulled the trigger on a draft night trade to acquire De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies and then they struck quickly in free agency when they brought in PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Trevelin Queen on deals to upgrade the depth.

ESPN conducted a survey with 15 NBA coaches, scouts, and executives to discuss the happenings around the league and the Sixers received two votes for having the best offseason in the league. The Boston Celtics received the most votes with six while the Utah Jazz also received two votes.

The survey on the Sixers:

The only other team to receive more than a single vote was Philadelphia, which was praised for, in similar fashion, being able to address some weaknesses this summer by adding P.J. Tucker, Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton. “They plugged holes,” a West scout said. “I don’t think it made them the best team, but they addressed their weaknesses pretty well.”

Time will tell how Tucker and the rest of the additions fit with the Sixers, but Tyrese Maxey believes they will be able to help Philadelphia fill some holes as they move forward on their championship quest.