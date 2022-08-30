ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBA survey gives Sixers 2 votes for having best offseason in 2022

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9dMV_0hbW9tvC00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a very busy offseason in 2022 as they went to work right away. After falling in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons, the Sixers knew it was time to make some changes and some additions to the roster.

They pulled the trigger on a draft night trade to acquire De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies and then they struck quickly in free agency when they brought in PJ Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Trevelin Queen on deals to upgrade the depth.

ESPN conducted a survey with 15 NBA coaches, scouts, and executives to discuss the happenings around the league and the Sixers received two votes for having the best offseason in the league. The Boston Celtics received the most votes with six while the Utah Jazz also received two votes.

The survey on the Sixers:

The only other team to receive more than a single vote was Philadelphia, which was praised for, in similar fashion, being able to address some weaknesses this summer by adding P.J. Tucker, Danuel House and De’Anthony Melton.

“They plugged holes,” a West scout said. “I don’t think it made them the best team, but they addressed their weaknesses pretty well.”

Time will tell how Tucker and the rest of the additions fit with the Sixers, but Tyrese Maxey believes they will be able to help Philadelphia fill some holes as they move forward on their championship quest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James reacts after Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers: 'SO TOUGH!!!!!'

Despite years of speculation that he was headed to the Knicks, the Jazz unexpectedly traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers. The Cavs now have a wildly talented starting lineup built around a young core of four young players. Mitchell joins Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley on a team that could contend for an NBA title as soon as next season.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could the Boston Celtics' best option to replace Danilo Gallinari's minutes for the 2021-22 NBA season be...to do nothing?

Could the Boston Celtics‘ best option to replace Danilo Gallinari’s minutes for the coming 2021-22 NBA season be…to do nothing? After it became clear that the earliest the Celtics would be seeing Gallinari on the court this season would be at the end of it if everything goes as well as it possibly could on news of his re-tearing his left ACL, Boston suddenly found itself with less depth in their frontcourt than they’d hoped for.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
De'anthony Melton
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers 2#Eastern Conference#Trevelin Queen#Espn#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy