Swetsville Zoo nominated for 'endangered places' list as sale looms

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 3 days ago
Hi all,

How is everyone this fine Wednesday? I hope your week is getting over that long-awaited hump. Looking for something to do (or read) this weekend? Here's what to know ...

... This week

What's next for the Swetsville Zoo?

While the larger-than-life scrap metal dinosaur sculptures at Timnath's Swetsville Zoo were modeled after extinct creatures, the zoo itself may soon be labeled with its own endangered status. The whimsical roadside sculpture park dotted with roughly 180 scrap metal creations was recently nominated to the Colorado's Most Endangered Places program, which identifies and tries to preserve historic Colorado properties before they're lost to abandonment, the elements or — more commonly — development. Here's what that means.

Ready to pedal?

As a little reminder, Tour de Fat is back in Fort Collins this weekend. The New Belgium-sponsored bike parade and festival is returning Sept. 3. Since the COVID-19 pandemic rained on the parade in 2020 and 2021, this weekend marks the first Tour de Fat since 2019. In case you've forgotten how to Tour de Fat, I have a guide for you.

... Coming up

Time capsule tours

Ready to be transported back in time? Head out on Poudre Landmarks Foundation's annual Historic Homes Tour Sept. 17, which will take you through a collection of neat local homes — from the classic 1879 Avery House to a handful of midcentury modern marvels. There's even a pair of midcentury Airstream trailers on the list! Get a sneak peek here.

This week's must-see

Have you ever attempted a world record? One Fort Collins-born pizza truck did just that Saturday when it hosted a huge pizza party in City Park. In an attempt to break the record for the world's largest pizza party, Project Pizza was one of seven pizza trucks and one pizza pop-up that dished up thousands of slices. Don't believe me? Peep our pictures here.

That's it from me this week, all. I'm taking a little time off and will be back in your inbox in a few weeks. Have some safe and fun weekends until then.

-Erin

