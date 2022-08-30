Larry D. Schultz, 60, passed away peacefully in his home from a sudden illness on August 8, 2022. In honor of Larry, a reception will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Jubilee in Ord. Larry was known and loved by all as “Big Lar” in...

ORD, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO