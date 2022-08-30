Read full article on original website
Related
Russians bid farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev in funeral snubbed by Vladimir Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin's refusal to formally declare a state...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’
Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry
A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
White House defends decision to position U.S. Marines behind Biden during Philadelphia speech
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday defended the White House's decision to position two U.S. Marines behind President Joe Biden in his Thursday night speech, in which he portrayed former President Donald Trump and "MAGA Republicans" as representative of "an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic."
RELATED PEOPLE
Gina McCarthy stepping down as White House climate adviser
White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy is stepping down on Sept. 16, the White House announced Friday, weeks after President Joe Biden signed major legislation to combat climate change. McCarthy will be succeeded by Ali Zaidi, who is currently McCarthy's deputy at the White House. Mr. Biden has also...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top secret documents from the White House.
Biden delivers prime-time speech on the "battle for the soul of the nation" in Philadelphia
In the spring of 2019, Joe Biden officially launched his presidential bid in Philadelphia, telling supporters the first reason he was running was to "restore the soul of the nation." Back in Philadelphia on Thursday night, just two and a half miles from where he stood in 2019, he discussed...
Former intelligence officer on Trump documents investigation
A judge said Thursday she'd make a decision "in due course" on former President Trump's request for an outside expert to review documents seized in the Mar-a-Lago search. Dan Meyer, a national security lawyer and a former intelligence officer, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump claims FBI search at Mar-a-Lago is going to produce backlash
Wilkes-Barre, PA – In a speech that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday night in northeastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump decried the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration," and compared his treatment to that in a "third world nation." It was his first rally since the FBI served a search warrant Aug. 8, seizing dozens of documents marked as classified.
Journalists in Afghanistan struggle to report under Taliban control
Newspapers in Afghanistan have struggled to produce content under the Taliban’s control. Imtiaz Tyab speaks to journalists at the country’s leading independent TV channel to see how they are managing to work under the circumstances.
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi said...
Shelling continues near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite arrival of U.N. inspectors
Fighting near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine showed no signs of slowing, this despite the presence of U.N. inspectors who arrived to examine the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Debora Patta has the details.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump to hold first rally since FBI search at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump is holding his first rally since the FBI conducted a search at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Christina Ruffini has more.
Bolton says handling of records at Mar-a-Lago shows "disdain" for the seriousness of classification
John Bolton, onetime national security adviser under former President Trump, said the discovery of things like newspaper clippings in the same boxes as documents marked classified displays the former president's "disdain" for the seriousness of classification issues. Bolton made the comment in a Friday interview with CBS News' senior investigative...
John Bolton on the items seized at Mar-a-Lago
John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration, said the discovery of things like newspaper clippings in the same boxes as documents marked classified reveals the former president's "disdain" for the seriousness of classification issues. Bloton spoke with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge.
President Biden warns of democracy under assault by extremism in prime-time speech
In a fiery speech outside of Philadelphia Independence Hall, President Biden pulled no punches against extremist MAGA Republicans. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took aim at the president in a prebuttal. CBS News correspondent Bradley Blackburn joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.
CBS News
535K+
Followers
64K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1