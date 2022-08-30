ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Karl Rove tells Fox News that Trump wasn’t allowed to take papers from White House: ‘It’s verboten’

Former George W Bush administration adviser Karl Rove tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday for taking sensitive White House documents to Mar-a-Lago, saying the former president had “no right to do so” under the law.“Let’s be clear on this. None of these government documents are his to have taken,” Mr Rove said, interrupting a host on Fox News who referred to some of the documents in question as belonging to Mr Trump.“A lot of the former president’s problems are of his own creation,” the Republican politico continued. “Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, you cannot take original documents...
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
CBS News

Gina McCarthy stepping down as White House climate adviser

White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy is stepping down on Sept. 16, the White House announced Friday, weeks after President Joe Biden signed major legislation to combat climate change. McCarthy will be succeeded by Ali Zaidi, who is currently McCarthy's deputy at the White House. Mr. Biden has also...
CBS News

Former intelligence officer on Trump documents investigation

A judge said Thursday she'd make a decision "in due course" on former President Trump's request for an outside expert to review documents seized in the Mar-a-Lago search. Dan Meyer, a national security lawyer and a former intelligence officer, joins "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the case.
CBS News

Trump claims FBI search at Mar-a-Lago is going to produce backlash

Wilkes-Barre, PA – In a speech that lasted nearly two hours on Saturday night in northeastern Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump decried the FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as "one of the most shocking abuses of power by any administration," and compared his treatment to that in a "third world nation." It was his first rally since the FBI served a search warrant Aug. 8, seizing dozens of documents marked as classified.
CBS News

John Bolton on the items seized at Mar-a-Lago

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser in the Trump administration, said the discovery of things like newspaper clippings in the same boxes as documents marked classified reveals the former president's "disdain" for the seriousness of classification issues. Bloton spoke with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge.
