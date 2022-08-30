Read full article on original website
Labor Day Weekend at Deep Creek Lake
Welcome to Deep Creek Lake for the Labor Day holiday weekend!. While there is no actual town or city known as “Deep Creek Lake”, you can find out more by checking out our pages for weather and webcams or by searching your phone apps for McHenry 21541 or Swanton 21561 or Oakland 21550. Also, know that Deep Creek Lake State Park has the only public sandy beach access to Deep Creek Lake. Plug the park address of 898 State Park Road, Swanton, Maryland 21561 into your GPS for the quickest route to the Lake!
First United Bank & Trust Hosts 22nd Annual Hot Dogs for Hospice
After a two-year pause due to the Covid pandemic, First United Bank & Trust will host its 22nd Annual Hot Dogs for Hospice on Friday, September 9, at two Oakland locations: First United Oakland Community Office at 19 S. Second Street and the Express & Operations Center at 12892 Garrett Highway, Oakland. Items will be available in each parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit Hospice of Garrett County.
