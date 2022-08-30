Welcome to Deep Creek Lake for the Labor Day holiday weekend!. While there is no actual town or city known as “Deep Creek Lake”, you can find out more by checking out our pages for weather and webcams or by searching your phone apps for McHenry 21541 or Swanton 21561 or Oakland 21550. Also, know that Deep Creek Lake State Park has the only public sandy beach access to Deep Creek Lake. Plug the park address of 898 State Park Road, Swanton, Maryland 21561​​ into your GPS for the quickest route to the Lake!

SWANTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO