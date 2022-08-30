Read full article on original website
Related
Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing
A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy updating housing policy
Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
Bay Area city begins sweep of massive homeless encampment
The city has 30 days to remove nearly 300 people and their belongings from the area.
Press Banner
Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County
A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milpitas landfill reaches $210K settlement with Air District over pollution violations
MILPITAS – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a settlement Thursday over numerous violations at the Newby Island Landfill in Milpitas.Browning-Ferris Industries of California Inc., and International Disposal Corp. of California agreed to pay $210,000 to settle with the air quality district.The settlement covers 30 notices of violation from 2014 to 2020 for non-compliance with air quality regulations at the landfill.Violations included landfill gas surface leaks associated with composting operations in 2014 and 2015, landfill wellhead positive pressure violations between 2015 and 2019 and gas collection shutdowns in 2019. The settlement also cited public nuisance violations based on...
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont
Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
San Jose homeless camp cleanup proceeds with caution as heat wave looms
SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore
LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
Morgan Hill Times
Letters to the editor: Resurfacing East Dunne, reducing energy costs
Thank you, Morgan Hill, for paving and striping East Dunne Avenue from Hill Avenue to Holiday Lake Estates and Jackson Oaks. The pavers and stripers did an excellent job. We understand no one likes energy bills that are higher than expected. Heat waves are causing customers to crank up their AC, which can lead to higher energy bills.
KTVU FOX 2
Mountain View settles RV parking ban suit
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The city of Mountain View has reached an agreement in a lawsuit over its RV parking ban. According to multiple reports, it means parking restrictions will once again begin on many streets starting Oct. 1. People living in RVs or other large vehicles across the city...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Installs Devices, Materials at Some Intersections to Combat Sideshows
San Jose may finally have found a way to combat one of the city’s biggest headaches, sideshows. For the past three months, they’ve been installing devices and materials to make intersections smaller and harder for activities like drifting. They’re called intersection treatments. “It was mostly four or...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Help Wanted: Bay Area school district asks parents if teachers can move in amid soaring rents
Most teachers struggle to make ends meet and with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, so one school district is asking parents for help by renting out extra rooms.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker Has a History of Abusive Behavior at City Hall
Yesterday, the San Francisco Chronicle broke the story of the 49ers and City legal settlement. But that wasn’t the most dramatic thing that happened. Councilman Anthony Becker verbally attacked Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and Mayor Lisa Gillmor during the closed-door executive session. According to the Chronicle’s report, “Becker’s ‘verbal attacks...
California's most famous whale washes ashore in Bay Area, killed by ship
Researchers have determined a famous humpback whale, which washed ashore in Half Moon Bay on Sunday, was killed by a passing ship in the ocean.
Morgan Hill Times
Cooling centers open in South County
Officials in Santa Clara County are providing cooling centers during the Labor Day weekend, when forecasters say much of the region will see temperatures over 100 degrees. Eight libraries in Santa Clara County were pressed into service as cooling centers Sept. 1 and will be open—except for the Sept. 5 holiday—through Wednesday, Sept. 7 or as conditions persist, county officials said. Four other community centers will offer cooling centers scheduled to remain open Sept. 5 and including, in most cases, from Sept. 3-6.
benitolink.com
Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose seafood restaurant owner charged with bilking $3.5M from COVID relief funds
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A federal grand jury has indicted a San Jose restaurant owner with bilking $3.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds and spending it to refinance his home, buy a Lexus and use at a casino, charging documents indicate. David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi...
KSBW.com
Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains
SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
Paradise Post
Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area
Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
Comments / 0