Santa Clara County, CA

San José Spotlight

Vacant San Jose school land to turn into housing

A small school district in West San Jose is selling off land where single-family homes are planned, setting off a debate about whether denser housing should be built there. The San Jose City Council approved plans Tuesday from local developer Robson Homes to build 21 homes along with 14 accessory dwelling units, also known as granny units or backyard homes, on a 3-acre site at 1975 Cambrianna Drive. The property is owned by the Cambrian School District.
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy updating housing policy

Gilroy’s unbalanced housing stock that favors people with higher incomes was a topic of discussion during a meeting Aug. 29. The joint meeting between the Gilroy City Council and Planning Commission dove into the city’s Housing Element, which is currently being updated per state law. The policy, covering the years 2023-31, addresses the city’s goals and programs to produce and preserve its housing.
GILROY, CA
Press Banner

Boulder Creek-Based Waste Hauler Kicked Out of County

A Boulder Creek trash and recycling collector that hadn’t been paying the money it owed the County of Santa Cruz—or keeping up with regulations—has lost the right to work in Santa Cruz County. The owner of Kunz Valley Trash, 66-year-old Jack Kunz, says he’ll now be forced...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Milpitas landfill reaches $210K settlement with Air District over pollution violations

MILPITAS – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a settlement Thursday over numerous violations at the Newby Island Landfill in Milpitas.Browning-Ferris Industries of California Inc., and International Disposal Corp. of California agreed to pay $210,000 to settle with the air quality district.The settlement covers 30 notices of violation from 2014 to 2020 for non-compliance with air quality regulations at the landfill.Violations included landfill gas surface leaks associated with composting operations in 2014 and 2015, landfill wellhead positive pressure violations between 2015 and 2019 and gas collection shutdowns in 2019. The settlement also cited public nuisance violations based on...
MILPITAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in Fremont

Tesla has submitted an application with the City of Fremont to add a battery production line to their main factory building in South Fremont. The company is hoping to expand their production capabilities which includes the full assembly of battery modules in-house. At this time, the cost appears to be $1.5 million, which would indicate this to be a somewhat small project.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose homeless camp cleanup proceeds with caution as heat wave looms

SAN JOSE – The clearing of hundreds of homeless encampments on Spring Street in San Jose had been planned for a year. But it's happening now, in the middle of a heat wave.City crews are scooping up the debris, while the people who once lived here struggle to stay one step ahead of the bulldozers."They have to stop at a certain time, with the heat," said Gail Osmer, a homeless advocate.Osmer said the city agreed to call off starting new camp evictions anytime the temperature goes above 88 degrees."Nobody wants to be out there, the workers or the unhoused," Osmer...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Sand Mining#Sargent Ranch Partners
CBS San Francisco

Crews contain vegetation fire in Livermore

LIVERMORE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Fire crews from Cal Fire contained a vegetation fire in Alameda County early Saturday morning.The fire was first reported by Cal Fire at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the area of North Flynn Road and I-580. Cal Fire said on its official Twitter account that the fire was contained by 1:21 a.m. Saturday to about 4.66 acres. No injuries were reported.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Letters to the editor: Resurfacing East Dunne, reducing energy costs

Thank you, Morgan Hill, for paving and striping East Dunne Avenue from Hill Avenue to Holiday Lake Estates and Jackson Oaks. The pavers and stripers did an excellent job. We understand no one likes energy bills that are higher than expected. Heat waves are causing customers to crank up their AC, which can lead to higher energy bills.
MORGAN HILL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain View settles RV parking ban suit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - The city of Mountain View has reached an agreement in a lawsuit over its RV parking ban. According to multiple reports, it means parking restrictions will once again begin on many streets starting Oct. 1. People living in RVs or other large vehicles across the city...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
santaclaranews.org

Santa Clara Councilmember Anthony Becker Has a History of Abusive Behavior at City Hall

Yesterday, the San Francisco Chronicle broke the story of the 49ers and City legal settlement. But that wasn’t the most dramatic thing that happened. Councilman Anthony Becker verbally attacked Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and Mayor Lisa Gillmor during the closed-door executive session. According to the Chronicle’s report, “Becker’s ‘verbal attacks...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Morgan Hill Times

Cooling centers open in South County

Officials in Santa Clara County are providing cooling centers during the Labor Day weekend, when forecasters say much of the region will see temperatures over 100 degrees. Eight libraries in Santa Clara County were pressed into service as cooling centers Sept. 1 and will be open—except for the Sept. 5 holiday—through Wednesday, Sept. 7 or as conditions persist, county officials said. Four other community centers will offer cooling centers scheduled to remain open Sept. 5 and including, in most cases, from Sept. 3-6.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Emergency responders say fentanyl overdoses increasing in San Benito County.

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Drug overdoses are a growing epidemic nationwide and San Benito County residents are experiencing it first hand. Overdoses have spiked in the county the last year. Emergency Services of San Benito County reported 48 overdose calls in 2021. As of Aug. 14, ambulance personnel have responded to 42 calls for overdose, EMS Manager Kris Mangano said.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Excessive heat warning issued in the Santa Cruz mountains

SAN LORENZO, Calif. — The Central Coast is bracing for a heat wave in the coming days that could heat things up during the Labor Day Weekend. Santa Cruz County residents are going to have to deal with it. There's not a lot of air conditioning in Santa Cruz because we don't normally get temperatures like what's projected.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Here’s how to get the new COVID-19 booster in the Bay Area

Shipments of the modified COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Pfizer are already arriving at pharmacies and county health facilities throughout the Bay Area. Santa Clara County’s Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody said Friday everyone above the age of 12 who has received the first two doses of the vaccine should sign up for the new booster that has been reformulated to better protect against the current strains of virus. You’ll have to wait at least two months since your last shot.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

