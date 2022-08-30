ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Liberty News

Liberty Battles for 3-1 Comeback Win Over Winthrop

After dropping the opening set, Liberty battled back to win the next three sets and the match, 3-1 (21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13) during its home opener, Friday at Liberty Arena. Liberty, playing in front of a facility-record 1,057 fans, evens its record at 2-2. Meanwhile, Winthrop falls to 1-4 on...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Defeats Marshall on Senior Day

Liberty outlasted Marshall in a shootout, Thursday night at Osborne Stadium, as the Lady Flames defeated Marshall, 3-2, on Senior Day for McKinley Burkett and Khyla Porter. Liberty improves to 3-1-1 overall and remains undefeated at home this season. Scoring Summary. 15’ – LIBERTY – McKinley Burkett (Unassisted)...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

No. 6 Liberty to Meet William & Mary in Sunday’s Home Opener

Live Video: Liberty vs. William & Mary (ESPN+) No. 6 Liberty will meet in-state foe William & Mary in Sunday’s home opener. Match time is 1 p.m. in what will be the first game on the brand-new pitch at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty and William & Mary...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Flames to Square off with No. 4 UCLA Friday

Liberty has posted a 1-0-1 mark to start its 2022 season, dowing Radford 3-0 on Aug. 25 and tying then No. 20 Maryland 1-1 at Collegiate Park, Md. Liberty will be playing in a contest in the state of California for the first time in program history on Friday evening.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Challenge to Kick Off 2022 XC Season

The Liberty men’s and women’s cross country teams will open the 2022 season with their first home meet in three years. The Liberty Challenge is slated for Thursday at the Flames’ home course, located adjacent to the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. The Flames and Lady Flames will...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Falls to No. 4 UCLA

The No. 4 UCLA Bruins defeated the Liberty Flames 5-2 Friday night at Wallis Annenberg Stadium. After Liberty tied the match at 2-2 during the 38th minute, the host Bruins scored three unanswered goals for the victory. Midfielders Seth Clark and Gora Gora scored goals for the Flames in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Liberty Women’s Tennis Enjoys Success at Dufour Invitational

The Liberty women’s tennis team enjoyed success at the 2022 Dufour Invitational, hosted by Boonsboro Country Club last weekend. Liberty’s Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre captured a doubles title at the event. Meanwhile, the Lady Flames’ Marina Davtyan and Rafael Marques Da Silva of the men’s team captured the mixed doubles crown.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Welcome Back Game Days by Celebrating College Colors Day

The 18th College Colors Day, the national holiday celebrating collegiate fandom and the kickoff of college football’s opening weekend, returns on Friday, September 2, uniting all Flames fans across the country by encouraging them to represent Liberty Athletics by wearing their favorite gear on a single day. Created by...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Digital display honors over 160,000 Liberty University supporters

As a way to remember its past and recognize the people who were pivotal in ensuring its future, Liberty University unveiled a virtual donor wall in the lobby of the Hancock Welcome Center in August that bears over 160,000 names of those who have contributed to university giving campaigns in the last 51 years.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

Something Worth Investing In

For the last three years, I have worked at Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre as a rental technician, and it has been among the most enriching and beneficial experiences of my life. Professional Impact. At the most fundamental level, being a rental technician has allowed me to work with the instruments...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Liberty News

LUCOM Research Fellow Furthers Human Immunology Understanding through Computational Research

Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM) exists to educate osteopathic physicians in a Christian environment and advance medical knowledge. In fact, an important strategic goal of LUCOM’s strategic plan is to establish a reputation among osteopathic schools for excellence in biomedical and clinical research and scholarship. In order to accomplish these tasks, the LUCOM Center for Research allows for student-doctor involvement by way of summer research electives and year-long fellowship opportunities.
