NU Purple Eagles.com
Purple Eagles Finish Third at YSU Kickoff
BOARDMAN, OHIO – The Niagara women's golf team competed in their first match of the fall Saturday afternoon, the YSU Kickoff from Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio. The Purple and White finished third out of six teams shooting a 349 (+61). Sriya Machiraju led NU with a...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Marullo and York Highlight Little Three Championships
OLEAN, NY – The Niagara men's and women's cross country got off and running with the annual Little Three Championship Saturday morning, with both teams finishing third in the event. Women's 5K Recap. • Niagara's Annina Marullo finished eighth in the event with a time of 19:27.6, her career-best...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Niagara Defeated by Dartmouth in Home Opener
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – A goal in the 72nd minute lifted Dartmouth (1-0) to a 1-0 win over Niagara (0-3) Friday night at Niagara Field in non-conference men's soccer action. • The Purple Eagles recorded the first shot on goal in the contest in the 16th minute of play when Nuukele Gboe put a shot on the net that was saved by the Dartmouth keeper, Costi Christodoulou.
NU Purple Eagles.com
Davies Late Goal Lifts NU to 3-2 Win Over Cornell
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY – A goal from Emma Davies in the 85th minute lifted Niagara (2-2) to a 3-2 win over visiting Cornell (0-3) Thursday night in non-conference women's soccer action from Niagara Field. Game Recap. First Half. • Niagara's Agnes Stenlund made a save in the 10th minute...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Purple and White Swept by FDU
BRONX, N.Y. – The Purple Eagles (2-4) were swept by Farleigh Dickinson (2-3) early Saturday afternoon by scores of 25-20, 27-25, and 25-8. Match Recap:. • After FDU jumped out to a 3-0 lead, Niagara pulled within one following two attack errors by the Knights. • The Knights then...
NU Purple Eagles.com
Purple Eagles Defeat Penn, Fall to Fordham on Day One of Rose Hill Classic
BRONX, N.Y. – Niagara picked up a four-set win over Penn before getting swept by host Fordham on day one of the Rose Hill Classic in the Bronx, N.Y. • The Purple and White took a 3-0 lead to begin the first set following a kill from Laryssa Imbuzeiro and two attack errors by the Quakers.
