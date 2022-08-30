ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

AERTC’s Advanced Energy Conference 2022 Coming to NYC Sept. 7-9

The conference is the second of a two-part series that follows a virtual event in June 2021, and the theme is “Charting a Course for Energy.” It will bring together industry leaders, academics and representatives in energy policy to explore the future of energy sourcing by showcasing technological innovations, key policy changes and new business models. Informational sessions, workshops, exhibits, demonstrations and networking sessions will make-up the three day conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SBU Community Unites for Suicide Prevention Month in September

There are an average of 123 suicides each day in the U.S. It is the tenth leading cause of death in America — second leading for ages 25-34 and third leading for ages 15-24. To create awareness and strengthen the fight against suicide, the entire month of September is Suicide Prevention Month.
STONY BROOK, NY
SoCJ and SoMAS Faculty Win Federal Grant to Protect Vulnerable Populations from Extreme Weather

Stony Brook School of Communication and Journalism (SoCJ) faculty Christine Gilbert and Ruobing Li, and Brian Colle from the School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS), recently won a grant worth nearly half a million dollars from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) to try to find new ways to engage and protect vulnerable populations from extreme weather.
STONY BROOK, NY

