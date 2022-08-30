Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.

POMEROY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO