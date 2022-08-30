Read full article on original website
New Sheriff in Palo Alto County
(Emmetsburg)--There’s a new head of law enforcement in Palo Alto County. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff Thursday morning during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades. King...
City of Emmetsburg to Enhance Drinking Water System to Meet DNR Mandate
(Emmetsburg)--The city of Emmetsburg plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Emmetsburg City Clerk Kim Kibbie says the problem started in 2016. Kibbie says almost everyone in Emmetsburg has a water softener in their...
Applications Open for Federated Electric's Operation Round Up
(Jackson, MN)--The next deadline to apply for Operation Round Up funds from Federated Rural Electric’s Trust Board is September 23rd. Operation Round Up involves 77 percent of Federated’s members in Jackson and Martin Counties who allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The “rounded up” change goes into a trust fund. An independent Trust Board, which consists of Federated members, evaluates local funding requests and distributes the funds.
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Planning ahead: Big things in store for Clay County Fair
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
Low Interest Loans Available for Small Businesses in 11 NW Iowa Counties Impacted by Drought
(Radio Iowa)--Small businesses that are being impacted by the drought in 11 northwestern Iowa counties can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U-S Small Business Administration. The counties include Buena Vista, Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Pocahontas and Kossuth. S-B-A spokesman Mark Randle says there's a wide range of businesses that are now eligible for the help.
Iowa DNR to Host Open House on Topics Related to Anglers Bay/Hales Slough Wildlife Area
(Spirit Lake) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house next week to talk about habitat management, recreational use, forest plans, wildlife populations and other topics related to the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough Wildlife area. The come-and-go event will be held on Thursday, September 8th from...
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
South Dakota ATV Accident Claims Life of Garner Man; Injures Spencer Resident
(Deadwood, S.D.)--A North Central Iowa man has been identified as the person who died in an ATV crash Aug. 26 south of Deadwood, South Dakota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV.
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
Minor Injuries in Single Vehicle Accident Near Spencer
(Spencer)--Minor injuries were reported in a single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a 2010 Dodge Avenger, driven by 20-year-old Colt Slunecka of Everly, was eastbound in the 1700 block of 360th St. Slunecka lost control on the loose gravel. entered the north ditch and rolled. Slunecka was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries.
Edgewood takes down Lake Mills in a battle of unbeaten conference foes
On Sunday evenings, this rural Iowa bar draws music lovers and musicians from far and wide
Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.
