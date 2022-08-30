Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Cherokee County Farm Getting Recognized for Livestock, Environmental Care
A farm in Cherokee County will be presented with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award next week. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the award to Cronin Farms of Meriden this coming Tuesday, September 6th at 11am. The multi-generational family farm is owned and operated by Tim and...
iowapublicradio.org
On Sunday evenings, this rural Iowa bar draws music lovers and musicians from far and wide
Any other day of the week, this place is dead. But, tonight, the tie dye-covered bar is filled with people, crowded around the Grateful Dead memorabilia and the bright bits of neon that bounce off the walls. Ree Irwin and her husband drove in from Sac City to see tonight’s show. They’ve been coming to Byron’s almost every Sunday for more than a decade.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center business buys old hospital site
SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
Sioux City Journal
'I'm disappointed for the voters." Iowa 4th District Rep. Feenstra, challenger Melton spar over scrapped campaign forum at Clay County Fair
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
KEYC
4 injured in Clay County, IA accident
ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) - Four people were hurt in an accident in rural Clay County, Iowa, Tuesday morning. It happened at the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue near Royal shortly before 8 a.m. The driver of a passenger car was driving north on 160th Avenue. As the car...
siouxlandnews.com
Bulldogs take care of business against Crusaders
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Le Mars improves to 2-0 on the season with a 28-0 win over Bishop Heelan. The Bulldogs will have a bye next week, and the Crusaders will go on the road to face Spencer in week 3.
Milford, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sibley-Ocheyedan High School football team will have a game with Okoboji High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
kilrradio.com
Applications Open for Federated Electric's Operation Round Up
(Jackson, MN)--The next deadline to apply for Operation Round Up funds from Federated Rural Electric’s Trust Board is September 23rd. Operation Round Up involves 77 percent of Federated’s members in Jackson and Martin Counties who allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar amount. The “rounded up” change goes into a trust fund. An independent Trust Board, which consists of Federated members, evaluates local funding requests and distributes the funds.
kicdam.com
Two Vehicle Crash Injures Four in Clay County
Royal, IA (KICD)– Four people, including two children were injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Royal. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 400th Street and 160th Avenue, just east of town, around 7:45 where a northbound vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV, driven by 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland, causing it to enter the ditch and roll several times.
kilrradio.com
City of Emmetsburg to Enhance Drinking Water System to Meet DNR Mandate
(Emmetsburg)--The city of Emmetsburg plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Emmetsburg City Clerk Kim Kibbie says the problem started in 2016. Kibbie says almost everyone in Emmetsburg has a water softener in their...
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
kilrradio.com
Minor Injuries in Single Vehicle Accident Near Spencer
(Spencer)--Minor injuries were reported in a single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Spencer. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a 2010 Dodge Avenger, driven by 20-year-old Colt Slunecka of Everly, was eastbound in the 1700 block of 360th St. Slunecka lost control on the loose gravel. entered the north ditch and rolled. Slunecka was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
kicdam.com
Palo Alto County Swears In New Sheriff
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office has passed the torch to new leadership as of Thursday morning. Former Chief Deputy John King was formally appointed and sworn in as Sheriff during a special meeting of the Board of Supervisors after having served Emmetsburg and Palo Alto County for more than two decades.
kilrradio.com
Voters in GHEC School District to Decide Fate of Two Ballot Measures to Fund School Expansion
(Granada, MN)--Voters in the Granada-Huntley-East Chain School District will vote on two ballot measures this November to help fund a $1.9 million dollar school expansion. GHEC Superintendent Doug Storbeck outlines the scope of the project. The expansion also includes a new workshop for the district’s agriculture program. Storbeck says passing...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
siouxlandnews.com
Hawks take down Jays in battle of the birds
LE MARS, Iowa — Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn defeats Gehlen Catholic in their week 2 matchup in a shootout, 50-35. HMS will take on South O'Brien in week 3, while Gehlen Catholic will take on Hinton.
kiwaradio.com
Sutherland Woman, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Accident
Royal, Iowa– A Sutherland woman and two of her passengers were taken to the hospital after an accident near Royal on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:45 a.m., a 16-year-old girl from Spencer was driving a 2017 Hyundai northbound on 160th Avenue, about a half mile east of Royal. They tell us that 34-year-old Jean Steen of Sutherland was driving on 400th Street in a 2004 Ford Excursion.
Building collapse sends 5 people to hospital in Siouxland
Multiple people sustained injuries as a structure collapsed in Larrabee.
nwestiowa.com
Granville man charged for filming couple
GRANVILLE—A 58-year-old Granville man was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of third-degree harassment and false report — 911 call. The arrest of Ryan Alwin Betcke stemmed from harassing a Granville couple by “sitting outside their house, watching, filming and constantly following them around town,” according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
