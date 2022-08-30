Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_01_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Cappachenna LaChrystal Ruffin. Ruffin is a 30-year-old Black female who is approximately 5′ 5″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
2 charged with aggravated assault
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department has charged two people with aggravated assault. Keamber McCoy and Sammiekah Teachey are accused of involvement with a shooting that happened July 19, 2022, in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue. Bond for McCoy and Teachey was set at $100,000 each. Want...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Child Neglect and DUI Arrests in Neshoba
JOHN L STRICKLAND, 32, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Investigations, Improper Equipment X 2, No Tag, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Speeding X 2, Speeding > 20 MPH over Limit, Driving on Wrong Side of Road, Careless Driving, Reckless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $0, $300 X 2, $300, $400, $300 X 2, $500, $400, $300, $300, $300, $1,000, $1,000.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 1, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. At 2:27 AM on September 1, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 800 block of Highway 19 North. Entry was gained through a vent.
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
breezynews.com
Aggravated Assault and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala
JUAN GARCIA, 23, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, KPD. Bond $10,000, $10,000, $671.25, $210, $0. DAVID C GARNETT, 45, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Trespassing, Contempt of Court –...
WDAM-TV
Woman found dead in Laurel motel identified
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman who was found dead at a motel in Laurel Thursday has been identified. According to the Jones County Coroner’s Office, the woman has been identified as Sandra Craft. The Laure Police Department reported that the woman was 60 years old and her last...
kicks96news.com
Gunshots and a Theft in Neshoba
12:20 a.m. – Neshoba Deputies were asked to provide a female officer to assist with a traffic stop of two females on Road 383. 1:03 a.m. – Philadelphia Police responded to the report of gunshots from a passing black car on Ivy Street. 2:14 p.m. – Philadelphia Police...
WTOK-TV
Third person arrested in burglary case
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A third person has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened last Sunday afternoon. Jonathan Michael Mena, 35, turned himself in Thursday. Sheriff Billy Sollie said Mena was the third suspect wanted for breaking into a property near Sunshine Rd. The property owner...
WDAM-TV
Police respond to call of possible overdose in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department responded to a call of a possible overdose at a motel Thursday afternoon. According to LPD, officers arrived at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard before 3:30 p.m. Officials found a woman who they believed to have died from an apparent overdose....
kicks96news.com
Disturbance and Multiple Wrecks in Leake
7:02 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to Hwy 25 South near Redwater Rd where a vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. 9:23 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a minor accident in the parking lot of First Financial Bank on Hwy 35.
mageenews.com
Newton Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Newton Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Jackson, Miss. – A...
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
WTOK-TV
‘Mississippi Made’ market kicks off in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over in Jones County, The Laurel Mercantile Company held its “Mississippi Made” event. The event occurs a couple of times a year and has been hosted for the last two years. It hosts a vendor market featuring craftsmen and makers from across the state.
Mississippi felon reportedly found with sawed-off shotgun, high-powered rifle during assault investigation gets 10 years in federal prison
A Mississippi man who reportedly had a sawed-off shotgun and a high-powered rifle in a motel room was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, William Eric Chapman, 41, was found in possession of a firearm by...
WTOK-TV
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This evening showers and storms moved across the area bringing some heavy downpours of rain. Most of us stayed dry from the rain, but more rain is on the way for us tomorrow. On and off again showers and thunderstorms will start early morning on Sunday and last much throughout the day. Your umbrella will be much needed if you have any plans tomorrow. Keep it packed and handy with you rain showers will stick around for the next few days.
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
kicks96news.com
Pulled Over for a Broken Headlight, Busted for Drugs – Leake
On Sunday, August 28th at approximately 2:18 a.m., Leake County Deputies pulled a vehicle over on Hwy 35 North near Waggoner Rd because a headlight was not working. A search of the vehicle and the backpack of one of its occupants yielded multiple clear plastic bags with a crystal-like substance, multiple glass pipes, 1 large scale, & 1 smaller scale.
wcbi.com
Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: James Carter Foundation helping kids
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Nicholas Brooks sat down with James Cater, who created the Carter Foundation 8 years ago for our Frontline Responders. Carter shares how the foundation has been helping hundreds of kids in the community. “I saw Meridian doing drastic changes, and I wanted to do my part,”...
