Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.” The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stanford’s Rose Zhang sets new women’s course record at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup
Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang is the top-ranked amateur in the world for a reason. She won the NCAA individual title as a freshman in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. She helped the Cardinal capture the team title. A week ago, she was in Paris representing the United States in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, where she tied for low individual score. She also won AIG Women’s British Open’s Smyth Salver, which is given to low amateur.
santaclaranews.org
SF Chronicle columnist Ann Killion calls Santa Clara “49ers Company Town” – Unfortunately, She’s Right
For some reason, the San Francisco Chronicle seems to have a better grasp of what’s happening in Santa Clara than our South Bay media. Columnist Ann Killion weighs in. She starts with some nice words about our Mission City:. “Congratulations Santa Clara. You’ve been known for a lot in...
itrboxing.com
WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th
(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
Unclaimed Powerball ticket in Bay Area is worth $2.5 million
One lucky person bought a Powerball California Lottery ticket in Daly City that is now worth more than $2.5 million following Wednesday night's draw.
Missing Bay Area college student Tyler Kincaid found
He was driving to Cal Poly Pomona, the college he recently transferred to.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
Missing San Jose girl arrested after fleeing from officers
A missing 15-year-old San Jose girl led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase across Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, according to the CHP. The girl was arrested after she crashed a vehicle on Highway 84.
Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic. "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
2 men injured after double stabbing in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue. One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. […]
SF Bay Area heat wave: Here's a timeline of dangerously high temperatures
It will be dangerously hot, hot, hot in the Bay Area over the holiday weekend (except San Francisco, thanks Karl the Fog). Here's when and where you can expect the highest temps.
Weather service adjusts SF Bay Area forecast as low pressure stalls over NorCal
The weather service bumped the start of the excessive heat warning for inland areas from Saturday to Sunday.
Last 'No Cruising Zone' sign comes down in San Jose, lowrider community celebrates historic change
"It's a historic day! It is a historic day!" The lowrider community celebrated the removal of a decades-old ban on cruising in San Jose with the final "No Cruising Zone" sign being taken down.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
svvoice.com
Cooling Centers Open in Santa Clara County
Cooling Centers are open throughout Santa Clara County today until Wednesday, Sept. 7, or as conditions persist. The National Weather Service (NWS) extended an Excessive Heat Watch starting Saturday, Sept. 3 – Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the coastal and bayside areas of the Bay Area and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for inland areas as temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-90s and over 100 degrees.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters
The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
QSR magazine
Ike's Love and Sandwiches Opens in Pleasanton, California
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Pleasanton. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Thursday, September 1 at 1737 Santa Rita Rd #300 Pleasanton, CA 94566. The grand opening will be Wednesday, September 7. Check out the details below!
amadorvalleytoday.org
A Crow Disrupts Power in Pleasanton
At around 7 P.M, on Saturday, August 27th, power in most homes west of Santa Rita abruptly went out, interrupting the weekend activities of many Amador students. The power was interrupted by a crow who flew into the power line, cutting the city’s power. “We saw a fried bird...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Milpitas (Milpitas, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas early Thursday. The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. on the northbound freeway [..]
Six puppies stolen from San Jose home
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
