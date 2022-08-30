ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

FOX40

Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night.  FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.”  The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stanford’s Rose Zhang sets new women’s course record at Pebble Beach in 2022 Carmel Cup

Stanford sophomore Rose Zhang is the top-ranked amateur in the world for a reason. She won the NCAA individual title as a freshman in May at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. She helped the Cardinal capture the team title. A week ago, she was in Paris representing the United States in the Women’s World Amateur Team Championship, where she tied for low individual score. She also won AIG Women’s British Open’s Smyth Salver, which is given to low amateur.
STANFORD, CA
itrboxing.com

WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th

(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area rapper P-Lo is a STUNNA at 'Live at Thrive City' concert

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Fans went wild for Bay Area-based rap superstar P-Lo, who headlined "Live at Thrive City," the Warriors summer concert series event, Friday night. His new album 'STUNNA' dropped the same day. It features guest artists E-40, Too Short, and LaRussell. He describes the record as positive and energetic.  "And really just being able to overcome all obstacles in life. STUNNA is like a frequency, it's a confidence, STUNNA is more than myself, STUNNA can be you, STUNNA can be whoever," said P-Lo. "If you're a fan of P-Lo, you're a fan of yourself."P-Lo has become an ambassador...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 men injured after double stabbing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men are injured after a double stabbing Saturday evening, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The incident happened around 5 p.m. on the 3600 block of Hillcap Avenue. One of the victims is suffering a life-threatening injury, and the other victim’s injury is non-life-threatening, according to police. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
svvoice.com

Cooling Centers Open in Santa Clara County

Cooling Centers are open throughout Santa Clara County today until Wednesday, Sept. 7, or as conditions persist. The National Weather Service (NWS) extended an Excessive Heat Watch starting Saturday, Sept. 3 – Tuesday, Sept. 6 for the coastal and bayside areas of the Bay Area and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for inland areas as temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-90s and over 100 degrees.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara Co. Prepared to Begin Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters

The County of Santa Clara announced today that its mass vaccination locations and local clinics are prepared to administer the updated Moderna and Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 boosters once supplies arrive. The first significant shipment of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters is not expected to be delivered until next week, with new vaccination appointments being scheduled no earlier than Wednesday, Sept. 7.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
QSR magazine

Ike's Love and Sandwiches Opens in Pleasanton, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Pleasanton. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Thursday, September 1 at 1737 Santa Rita Rd #300 Pleasanton, CA 94566. The grand opening will be Wednesday, September 7. Check out the details below!
PLEASANTON, CA
amadorvalleytoday.org

A Crow Disrupts Power in Pleasanton

At around 7 P.M, on Saturday, August 27th, power in most homes west of Santa Rita abruptly went out, interrupting the weekend activities of many Amador students. The power was interrupted by a crow who flew into the power line, cutting the city’s power. “We saw a fried bird...
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Six puppies stolen from San Jose home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose woman is searching for her puppies after she said someone stole them from her living room while she was sleeping. “I just want my puppies back and I want any information on who stole them. I’ll give them money to get my puppies back,” said Ashley Kindred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA

