Another Pixel 7 Pro unboxing video pops up, only this time it's the retail version

The Pixel 7 duo was shown off officially earlier this year and the range's release is set for October. Google is not the best when it comes to keeping secrets, which is apparently why it has adopted the practice of previewing flagship phones months before their official release. The company still tries to have some air of mystery around its phones by only teasing the general design before their formal launch but leakers almost always manage to ruin their events and this has happened again with the Pixel 7 Pro.
Google Pixel Fold to launch in 2023: this time for real?

We have been hearing about a foldable Pixel phone from Google for some years now, but it seems as if the Search giant still doesn’t feel ready enough to enter this new market just yet. A recent report by the New York Times, however, reveals one detail that has made our ears perk up again! (via Android Headlines)
Verizon may treat certain iPhone 14 buyers to a cool free perk

Verizon's 5G Get More unlimited plan subscribers benefit from a ton of free perks such as 600GB of Verizon Cloud storage, ESPN+, and either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass, and prospective iPhone 14 buyers can expect to get even more goodies for free. We have officially entered the iPhone...
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale

With the impressive Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 unsurprisingly selling impressively worldwide, the likes of the OnePlus 10T and Motorola Edge (2022) delivering excellent value for not that much money, and Apple's iPhone 14 family right around the corner, we can totally understand if you're finding it hard to even consider Google's Pixel 6 Pro for your next handset purchase.
