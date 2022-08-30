Read full article on original website
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
This Philadelphia Hotel Gave Away Free Wedding Ceremonies during the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Philadelphia, PA
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
timespub.com
Upcoming events at Playwicki Farm
The Playwicki Farm Foundation continues their 2022 celebrations. Our incredible events are fun for the entire family. Thank you to Jen Flannery of “Mommy’s Lil Black Book.”. Second Friday – Food Truck Rally, Vendors, Beer & Cocktails, fun for all. September 9th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Octoberfest...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Yardley Friends 66th Annual Flea Market
Like the rest of the world, Yardley Friends Meeting had to hibernate for the past few years. Skipping our flea market in 2020 seemed the only safe step. Last year the sun was out, we all felt secure. A revival of being together outdoors was enjoyed by the greater community and those of our Meeting.
doylestownpa.org
Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair
Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
timespub.com
Spotlight: C&C Paving
C&C Paving is a second generation, family-owned, and locally operated business that has been serving the Bucks County area for over 40 years. The company provides a variety of services including new driveway installation, overlay or resurfacing, driveway expansions, repair work and patching, seal coating, crack filling and line striping.
Despite a Zero Chance of Snow, Pottstown Will Soon Be Covered in White
Pottstown's Fete en Blanc is a unique dining experience.Image via PAED and Hobart's Run. Pottstown Area Economic Development (PAED) and Hobart’s Run are hosting their fifth annual Fête en Blanc in Pottstown.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces 2022 tour: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
Blink, and before you know it, Christmas lights, trees and snowmen will be lining the streets. And no Christmas season would be complete without the hard-rocking, yuletide-loving Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This year, the group will embark on their 100-concert “Ghost Of Christmas Eve Tour” from Nov. 16 through Dec. 30....
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
The Halal Guys in Newtown, PA Sets Grand Opening Date
Get ready for the Grand Opening weekend of The Halal Guys in Newtown. It will be happening Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th. There's going to be lots of giveaways. Let me fill you in. The first 50 people in the store on Friday (September 9th) will enjoy a...
Upcoming Car Show, With Emphasis on British-Made Vehicles, Coming to Morrisville on Labor Day
The car show will be held in Morrisville on Labor Day.Image via iStock. An upcoming car show in Morrisville will be having a strong emphasis on cars made in Britain and the United Kingdom. Staff writers at Bucks County Magazine wrote about the niche car show.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Jollibee restaurant opens its doors in Northeast Philadelphia
The food website Eater.com ranked Jollibee's chickenjoy the "best chain fried chicken in America."
timespub.com
Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location
Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
Beltzville State Park beach closed for the season
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — The beach at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County is closed for the season because of low water levels. "No swimming" signs and a fence now line the beach at Beltzville — a shock to many who showed up to swim. "We were ready...
NBC Philadelphia
What Is Jollibee? And What Are Its Plans Now That It's Open in Philly?
When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
PhillyBite
Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia
If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Horace Trumbauer Queen Anne in Wyncote
This handsome home anticipated modern living with its open, flexible spaces and extra-large bedrooms, including a primary suite that's almost an apartment in itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Horace Trumbauer ranks among Philadelphia’s greatest architects, and his...
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
Doylestown Township To See New Whole Foods Market Open, the First One in Bucks County History
The new food store will be the first Whole Foods location in Bucks County.Image via iStock. The first Whole Foods Market in Bucks County will be opening soon, and Doylestown residents are gearing up for the new grocery store. Jeff Werner wrote about the new supermarket for the Newtown, PA Patch.
