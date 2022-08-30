ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timespub.com

Upcoming events at Playwicki Farm

The Playwicki Farm Foundation continues their 2022 celebrations. Our incredible events are fun for the entire family. Thank you to Jen Flannery of “Mommy’s Lil Black Book.”. Second Friday – Food Truck Rally, Vendors, Beer & Cocktails, fun for all. September 9th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Octoberfest...
LANGHORNE, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Yardley Friends 66th Annual Flea Market

Like the rest of the world, Yardley Friends Meeting had to hibernate for the past few years. Skipping our flea market in 2020 seemed the only safe step. Last year the sun was out, we all felt secure. A revival of being together outdoors was enjoyed by the greater community and those of our Meeting.
MORRISVILLE, PA
doylestownpa.org

Fall Food Truck Fest & Craft Fair

Mark you calendars and join us for the 2nd Annual Fall Food Truck Festival. Featuring 15 food trucks, Crooked Eye Brewery, 20+ crafters, DJ and fun family games. Come on out, kick back and relax at Central Park – Come for lunch, stay for dinner!. When:: Saturday, September 24th.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doylestown, PA
Society
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
timespub.com

Spotlight: C&C Paving

C&C Paving is a second generation, family-owned, and locally operated business that has been serving the Bucks County area for over 40 years. The company provides a variety of services including new driveway installation, overlay or resurfacing, driveway expansions, repair work and patching, seal coating, crack filling and line striping.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Polish#Labor Day Weekend#Folk Dance#Carnival Rides#The National Shrine#American
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Keystone State has to offer along the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.
JIM THORPE, PA
94.5 PST

The Halal Guys in Newtown, PA Sets Grand Opening Date

Get ready for the Grand Opening weekend of The Halal Guys in Newtown. It will be happening Friday, September 9th through Sunday, September 11th. There's going to be lots of giveaways. Let me fill you in. The first 50 people in the store on Friday (September 9th) will enjoy a...
NEWTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
timespub.com

Royal Billiard & Recreation is moving to new location

Royal Billiard & Recreation is celebrating 40 years in the business of providing the best of family fun and entertainment to Bucks County. The staff at Royal Billiard & Recreation often hears “Oh my gosh, I had no idea that you had all of this” from first-time visitors as they walk through the showroom door. As their business has grown over the years, so has their need for showroom space.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

What Is Jollibee? And What Are Its Plans Now That It's Open in Philly?

When the first Jollibee in Philadelphia opened on Friday morning, the Filipino fried chicken chain drew a crowd, with some of its devoted fans waiting in line starting in the early hours of the morning. Jollibee is launching in Northeast Philadelphia at 7340 Bustleton Ave., marking its debut in Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Italian Restaurants in Philadelphia

If you're looking for the best Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. We'll cover Asiago's Italian Restaurant in Johnstown, Ristorante Pesto in Philadelphia, Gabriella Italian Restaurant in Harrisburg, and Savona in King of Prussia. All are top-notch establishments, and all have something special to offer. Asiago's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Horace Trumbauer Queen Anne in Wyncote

This handsome home anticipated modern living with its open, flexible spaces and extra-large bedrooms, including a primary suite that's almost an apartment in itself. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Horace Trumbauer ranks among Philadelphia’s greatest architects, and his...
WYNCOTE, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch

Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy